Terra Grande Unveils Luxury Villa Estate in Narendra Nagar, Expanding Premium Second-Home Living Near Rishikesh

Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand – March 2026: Eldeco Group, one of India’s foremost real estate developers with over 35 years of experience and more than 200 projects across 21 cities, has unveiled Terra Grande – Narendra Nagar, a luxury villa estate located in the Himalayan foothills above Rishikesh. Situated nearly 4,000 feet above sea level, the development is planned as a low-density residential community comprising just 30 luxury villas, offering homeowners privacy, expansive views, and nature-led living within close proximity to Rishikesh - globally known for wellness tourism, spirituality, and adventure travel.

Located in the hills of Narendra Nagar overlooking the Ganga valley, the estate offers a quieter alternative to city life while remaining accessible to Dehradun and Delhi NCR. As interest grows in second homes and nature-driven lifestyles, destinations around Rishikesh are increasingly attracting buyers seeking both lifestyle value and long-term investment potential.

Terra Grande builds on Eldeco’s legacy of developing thoughtfully planned communities. Each 4 and 5 BHK villa is designed to emphasise space, privacy, and a close connection with the surrounding landscape.

“At Terra Grande, the vision has always been to create a community where families come together and build memories that last a lifetime,” says Amar Kapoor, CEO of Terra Grande. “Narendra Nagar - with its hills, river views, and peaceful surroundings - offered the perfect setting for that vision. A home, for us, is ultimately about creating space for a more meaningful way of living.” The villas have been designed by Sandeep Geeta & Associates, with landscape design by ROHA Landscape Architecture and Planning. The architecture responds to the terrain with sloping roofs, river-stone facades, warm wood interiors, and open layouts that transition naturally into the outdoors.

“The intent was to design homes that feel part of the landscape,” says Sandeep Uppal. “The architecture works with the contours of the hills and the flow of the valley, allowing light, air, and views to shape the experience of the home.” Spread across a carefully planned estate with only three villas per acre, Terra Grande reinforces its low-density philosophy with just 30 villas in total, ensuring generous open spaces and privacy.

Residents will have access to amenities including a clubhouse, yoga pavilion, meditation decks, forest trails, and stargazing areas, reflecting the region’s growing appeal as a destination for wellness-focused living.

As urban buyers increasingly seek second homes offering space, clean air, and proximity to nature, Narendra Nagar is emerging as a compelling location within the broader Rishikesh region. With Terra Grande, Eldeco aims to bring together architecture, landscape, and community in a residential experience shaped by the rhythm of the mountains.

