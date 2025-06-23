Terumo India is Great Place to Work®- Certified for the Fourth Time

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 23: Terumo India, the Indian arm of global medical technology leader Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth time, strengthening its position as an employer of choice in the healthcare industry. The certification also reaffirms the company's ongoing commitment to cultivating a culture of trust, respect, and associate well-being, aligned with Terumo's EVP statement of "Advancing Healthcare with Heart."

The Great Place to Work® Certification is a globally respected benchmark for workplace culture. Terumo India's recognition followed a rigorous evaluation process, including anonymous associate feedback, a culture audit of people practices, and in-depth interactions across all levels of the organization. Achieving this certification for the fourth time in a row demonstrates Terumo India's success in consistently creating a work environment where associates thrive and feel valued.

"Securing the Great Place to Work® Certification for the fourth time is a proud moment for all of us at Terumo India. This achievement reflects the collaborative spirit we've nurtured--where every associate feels respected, valued, and empowered. Our people are at the core of our success, and this recognition validates the inclusive and growth-driven culture we've worked tirelessly to build. I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication and remain committed to ensuring an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our mission of Contributing to Society through Healthcare," said Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director, Terumo India.

Commenting on the achievement Ritu Anand, Vice President - Human Resources and Corporate Communications, Terumo India said "This recognition reflects our continued focus on listening, supporting, and growing together as an organization. At Terumo India, we are deeply guided by our 'Powered by People' philosophy, and we understand that the most successful workplaces are those that offer opportunities for both personal and professional growth. Being certified for the fourth time motivates us to continue fostering a culture where everyone feels a strong sense of belonging and purpose"

This vision of creating a happier, healthier, and inspired workforce continues to guide Terumo India's HR strategy and people-centric approach. As part of its commitment to associate well-being, the company offers a wide range of initiatives from flexible work arrangements and wellness programs to continuous learning and leadership development opportunities. Programs like #TerumoCares provide holistic support to associates, helping them balance both personal and professional responsibilities.

About Terumo India Private Limited

Terumo India is a rapidly growing medical devices company dedicated to advancing access to high-quality cardiac, vascular, and other medical devices for patients and healthcare practitioners in India. As part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Terumo India upholds a mission rooted in 100 years of history: 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.'

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi, Terumo India has touched over 100,000 lives. The company is three times Great Place to Work® certified and was also recognized as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Biotech in 2022. Terumo India also runs several acclaimed training and development programs, collaborating closely with customers and academic partners to address the skilling needs of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit https://terumoindia.com/

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

For more information, visit https://www.terumo.com/

