DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Tesla installs 20 Superchargers in India, expands service network to Ahmedabad

Tesla installs 20 Superchargers in India, expands service network to Ahmedabad

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 1 (ANI): Tesla has installed 20 Superchargers in India and expanded its service network with the opening of a new Tesla-Approved Body Shop in Ahmedabad, as the electric vehicle maker builds out its charging and after-sales infrastructure across major cities.

Advertisement

Tesla India Country Head Sharad Agarwal, speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the facility's opening, said the company was continuing to expand infrastructure to support customers in India.

Advertisement

"Tesla is building charging infrastructure in India. We have already installed 20 Superchargers. As I told you in the presentation, we are building infrastructure in major cities," Agarwal said.

Advertisement

The Ahmedabad facility is Tesla's seventh body shop and service centre in India. The company already has facilities in Gurgaon, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

"Today we have introduced our body shop, service and test ride experience center in Ahmedabad. This is our 7th body shop and service center in India," he said.

Advertisement

The new Tesla-Approved Body Shop (TAB) in Ahmedabad will provide body and collision repair services for Tesla vehicles using genuine Tesla parts and trained technicians. The facility will offer local repair and after-sales support to Tesla owners in Ahmedabad and across Gujarat, with repairs carried out according to Tesla standards.

Agarwal said Tesla vehicles require very limited scheduled maintenance, with several service issues capable of being addressed remotely.

"Tesla vehicles come with near zero maintenance. This means that you don't have to bring your vehicle to our workshop under scheduled maintenance," he said.

"We can solve majority of problems through remote diagnosis. Tesla has 24 by 7 service assistance," he added.

Agarwal said the company was nevertheless expanding its physical service network in India to give customers greater confidence as the market develops.

"But the Indian market is developing now. To give peace of mind, we are building this body shop and service network in India," he said.

Tesla currently has five experience centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Gurgaon, according to Agarwal.

The company is selling two variants of the Model Y in India. Agarwal said the Model Y RWD is priced at Rs 51.89 lakh, while the Model YL is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh.

Tesla has also introduced a financing programme through its partners, under which customers can access a Tesla with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh and monthly payments starting at Rs 39,990.

Agarwal said Tesla operates through a direct-to-consumer model, allowing customers to order vehicles from anywhere in the country.

"Customers can order their vehicle from anywhere in India and we can deliver it to their homes. We have already delivered Tesla to our customers in 21 states," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts