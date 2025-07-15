DT
Home / Business / Tesla makes India debut with 1st store in Mumbai

Tesla makes India debut with 1st store in Mumbai

Fadnavis says wish to see it making cars here 
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:13 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police officers direct traffic outside the Tesla showroom ahead of its opening in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2025. Reuters
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Maharashtra wishes to see Tesla establish its research and development and manufacturing facilities in India, and invited the global EV major to consider the state as a partner in its journey.

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the company's first Experience Centre in India, located at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

"We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage," Fadnavis said.

"Consider Maharashtra as a partner in your journey," he added.

The CM called Tesla's decision to open its first centre in Mumbai a statement of confidence in the city and state.

"The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and in the right state - that is Mumbai and Maharashtra," he said.

He said Mumbai is not just as the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India, but also an entrepreneurial hub.

"Mumbai stands for innovation and sustainability," Fadnavis said.

The CM said Tesla is more than an automotive company.

"Tesla is not just a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, that is why it is loved globally," he said.

Sharing a personal memory, Fadnavis said when he was in the US in 2015, he had his first ride in a Tesla vehicle.

"I thought then that we should have such mobility in India. It has taken almost 10 years, but we are very happy that you are finally here," he said.

The CM expressed confidence that India will become a major market for Tesla.

"People in India are eagerly waiting for Tesla. I am sure you will find one of your best markets here once you start deliveries," he said.

Highlighting the state's readiness to support electric vehicle growth, Fadnavis said Maharashtra has a robust market for electric mobility.

"We are also a manufacturing hub. Our policies for charging infrastructure, vehicle promotion, and incentives for manufacturing are among the best. This is a good beginning and has the potential to transform the market," he said.

As per industry experts, the Austin-headquartered company has already shipped in first set of cars, apparently Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs, from its China plant.

Last month, Tesla India took on lease 24,565 square feet warehousing space in Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai for a period of five years.

In June, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the electric carmaker is not interested in manufacturing cars in India but keen on establishing showrooms in the country.

