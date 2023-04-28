Tesla Power in pact with IOC to sell batteries

PTI

New Delhi, April 27

Tesla Power USA on Thursday inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to sell and service batteries at the firm’s petrol pumps.

It will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 petrol pumps across India, the US-based firm said. “To start with, Tesla Power USA batteries will be available at the select IOC fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region,” it added.