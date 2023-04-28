Tesla Power in pact with IOC to sell batteries

New Delhi, April 27
Tesla Power USA on Thursday inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to sell and service batteries at the firm’s petrol pumps.
It will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 petrol pumps across India, the US-based firm said. “To start with, Tesla Power USA batteries will be available at the select IOC fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region,” it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘It hurts me to see…’: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers
'Authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that ...
SC quashes criminal case against Parkash Singh Badal, his son
Says summons issued was 'abuse of process of law'