Tetra Pak Advances Food System Resilience as It Cuts GHG Emissions Across the Value Chain by Over a Third

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Singapore, June 30: Tetra Pak has launched its full-year 2025 (FY25) Sustainability Report, outlining how its continued emissions reductions are supporting greater resilience across the global food system.

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- Tetra Pak has launched its 27th Sustainability Report, detailing progress on GHG emissions reductions across its value chain and its own operations

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- The company developed and launched an integrated climate and nature risk and opportunity assessment in 2025 to guide its actions in strengthening food system resilience

In 2025, the company achieved a 34% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain since 2019,[1] representing an improvement of almost 12 percentage points compared with the previous year,[2] while also reducing emissions across its own operations by 56%[3] and reaching 97% renewable energy consumption.

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This progress reflects Tetra Pak's growing focus on translating emissions reductions into long-term food system resilience. By directing efforts and investment towards areas where it can deliver the greatest long-term value, the company aims to support more efficient, robust food production while continuing to reduce its environmental impact.

Adolfo Orive, President & CEO at Tetra Pak, comments: "Feeding a growing global population is becoming ever more complex as environmental risks intensify. This is why we remain firmly committed to strengthening the resilience of the world's food systems. With clear, measurable targets in place, 2025 marked a year of tangible progress, including passing the milestone of a one-third reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain. Achieving lasting change depends on collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with our customers and partners to turn shared ambition into enduring progress."

To guide its actions and investment decisions, and to support more efficient, resilient food systems, Tetra Pak developed and launched an integrated climate and nature risk and opportunity assessment in 2025. The assessment identified priority risks and opportunities to build resilience across the company's operations and value chain, supported by plans to address each priority area. Tetra Pak also revised its Approach to Nature framework, reflecting learnings to ensure it remains relevant in a rapidly evolving industry landscape. As part of this, the company introduced new or updated targets in response to developments in specific action areas.

Several initiatives and innovations were introduced or developed in 2025 to help customers significantly reduce utility, material and energy use by embedding a total cost of ownership (TCO) mindset that assesses the overall lifecycle cost of equipment. This was reinforced by the launch of Tetra Pak® Factory OS™, a next-generation automation and digital ecosystem that combines modular, scalable and smart technologies with deep industry and equipment expertise to help customers better understand and mitigate losses in their operations.

Overall, 2025's progress sees Tetra Pak on track to meet its long-term climate targets. These include achieving a 46% reduction in value chain GHG emissions by 2030, increasing renewable electricity consumption across operations to 100% by 2030, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Other notable achievements shared in the FY25 Sustainability Report include:

- Investing approximately EUR100 million in packaging research and development to address the sustainability of Tetra Pak packages. This investment led to a world-first paper barrier for juice packages, delivering a 43% lower carbon footprint than an aseptic package with an aluminium foil layer and a fossil-based polymer.

- Renewing its focus on decarbonising food systems by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) at COP30, to scale innovation in this area.

- Providing 68 million children across 52 countries with milk or other beverages in its packages through school feeding programmes, an increase of two million children and three additional countries from 2024.

- Conducting an in-depth review of priority human rights impacts along the full value chain.

- Expanding restoration efforts through the Araucaria Conservation Project, with over 1,600 hectares added in 2025 alone, more than doubling the total area of land under restoration in a single year.

The FY25 Sustainability Report is available online now.

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ABOUT TETRA PAK

We're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfil a purpose:

We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapak.com.

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[1] Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions, compared to a 2019 baseline.

[2] Full year 2024.

[3] Scope 1, 2 and business travel GHG emissions, compared to a 2019 baseline.

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