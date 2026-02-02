Tetra Pak Highlights Four Beverage Trends Shaping the Next Wave of Innovation at Drinktec India 2026

Connects wellness, convenience, value and experience with the product development, processing, packaging and co-packing capabilities needed to move ideas from concept to commercial scale

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Tetra Pak India highlights four connected consumer shifts that will shape the next generation of beverages: the wellness wave, convenience unlocked, the pursuit of value, and the search for new experiences and indulgence. At Drinktec India 2026, Tetra Pak will bring these trends to life through beverage concepts, processing technologies, packaging formats and commercialization support designed to help brands turn fast-moving consumer needs into scalable products.

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Tetra Pak enables beverage brands to respond to evolving consumer needs

Under the theme “Your next beverage idea starts here”, the showcase will demonstrate the full innovation journey. Visitors will see how an emerging need can be translated into a formulation, tested and refined, produced efficiently, matched with the right pack and taken to market through an appropriate manufacturing ecosystem.

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Four shifts redefining the beverage opportunity

Wellness wave: Demand moving towards beverages with no added, reduced or no sugar, as well as protein, fibre for digestion and gut health, and ingredients associated with antioxidant and immunity benefits.

Convenience unlocked: Consumers increasingly want drinks that fit on-the-go occasions and can be accessed anytime through e-commerce and delivery. This is opening opportunities for meal-replacement smoothies, functional shots, recloseable packs, ready-to-drink formats in categories such as electrolytes and specialised nutrition, and products with longer shelf life without added preservatives.

Pursuit of value: Value is being created at both ends of the market. Smaller, accessible price-point packs can lower the entry barrier, while multipacks and bulk buys support affordability. At the premium end, claims such as no added sugar, alternative sweetening, longer shelf life and stronger sustainability storytelling can help justify a higher price point.

Experience and indulgence: Innovation is also being driven by flavor, texture and interaction. The opportunity spans new fruit and regional flavor cues, beverage blends, particulates and pulp, mocktail-inspired recipes, and QR-led digital engagement that adds discovery to the drinking experience.

The direction of customer trials and queries at Tetra Pak’s Product Development Centre in Chakan, Pune, reflects this convergence. At the event, visitors will be able to experience and sample concepts across high-protein, advanced hydration, low-sugar, plant-based and lactose-free beverages.

Smarter processing for better efficiency

Tetra Pak will demonstrate how processing technologies can help producers improve efficiency, optimise ingredient and resource use, reduce waste and lower total cost of ownership while supporting sustainability ambitions.

• In-line Blending, designed to optimise ingredient usage and blending efficiency while helping reduce total cost of ownership

• Sustainable Juice Production, showing opportunities to improve resource efficiency while maintaining product quality

• Horizontal Filter, designed to support consistent product quality, process performance and operational reliability

• Reverse Osmosis Technology, which can help reduce water consumption and improve utility efficiency across beverage operations

The right pack for the product, occasion and channel

Packaging is central to how the four trends reach consumers.

Tetra Pak will showcase Tetra Prisma® Aseptic Edge formats from 200 ml to 1000 ml, demonstrating how brands can choose formats suited to different products, consumption occasions, price points and routes to market.

From a viable concept to commercial scale

Developing the product is only one part of the journey. Tetra Pak will also showcase its co-packing network and how it can support customers in identifying suitable manufacturing partners based on product requirements, capabilities and market needs. This can help emerging and established brands reach the right manufacturing ecosystem and accelerate speed to market without building production capabilities from the ground up.

Visit Tetra Pak at Booth D056, Hall No. 4

Drinktec India 2026 | 28–30 October 2026 | Mumbai Exhibition Centre, Mumbai

For more details, visit: Tetra Pak at Drinktec India 2026

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