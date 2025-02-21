Tetra Pak Introduces Packaging with Certified Recycled Polymers in India

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 21: Tetra Pak today announced their offering of packaging material with certified recycled polymers, becoming the first company in the food and beverage packaging industry in India to do so. Its carton packages integrating recycled polymers are certified by ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification), a globally applicable sustainability certification system. The packaging material integrates 5% certified recycled polymers, as mandated by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, under the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2022. This mandate comes into effect on April 1, 2025.

This milestone marks a significant step in Tetra Pak's commitment to circularity, focusing on reducing dependence on fossil-based resources and maximizing material reuse. In addition, Tetra Pak remains dedicated to responsibly sourcing raw materials, designing packages for enhanced recycling and reduced litter, and building strong partnerships to develop effective collection and recycling infrastructure worldwide.

Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia said, "We are proud to be the first carton packaging producer to bring packaging material with 5% certified recycled polymers to India. This recycled content is being sourced from India, and the packaging material is also being made at our ISCC PLUS-certified factory in Chakan, Pune. We applaud the commitment of the Ministry of Environment Forests & Climate to promoting circularity, and for making India one of the first countries in the world to introduce this regulation as early as 2025. This is an opportunity for all of us in the food & beverage industry to collaborate closely, and transition to more circular solutions."

The ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) certified recycled polymers are sourced and allocated to our solutions according to the ISCC mass balance attribution method. Using chemical recycling technology, the plastics are made of a mix of recycled and non-recycled materials, with the corresponding mass of recycled materials tracked throughout the Tetra Pak supply chain. These chemically recycled plastics comply with the same global food contact regulations as virgin polymers. From a quality perspective, chemically recycled plastics are equivalent to fossil-based plastics.

Using recycled material can contribute to increased recycling rates and make recycling more economically viable. Recycled content mandates across the world, including India, offer a regulatory push to ensure producers buy recycled materials; this increases demand and thereby encourages expanded offer.

Simoes added, "The transition to mainstream adoption of materials like plant-based and recycled polymers is still a work in progress. At Tetra Pak, we remain committed to collaborating with our partners and customers to drive innovation and find synergies. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that all our packaging is made from renewable or recycled polymers, eliminating reliance on fossil feedstock. Achieving this vision requires collective action from businesses and other stakeholders, working together to accelerate the shift toward a low-carbon, circular economy."

