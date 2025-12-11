Tetra Pak Start-up Challenge Winner ''Oji'' Launches Affordable, Vitamin C- enriched Iced Tea

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • From idea to product in 10 months, supported by Tetra Pak and Startup India • Aims to democratize mindful refreshment in India Ruloi tea, an Assam based startup has launched one of India’s most affordable iced teas made with real tea brews and crafted for today’s discerning consumer seeking mindful refreshments. Launched under the brand name ‘Oji’, the iced teas are available in two delectable flavors-Lemon and Lychee, contain antioxidants and are enriched with Vitamin C, providing smart hydration and taste. The product is currently available in Assam via Drinkoji.com, leading retail outlets, national hypermarket chains, and neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores. It will soon be rolled out on quick-commerce platforms and in select cities across the Northeast and beyond.

Advertisement

Oji is one of the winners of Startup Challenge 2024 by Tetra Pak India, in partnership with Startup India, an initiative aimed at fostering innovation in India’s F&B ecosystem. Through the programme, Oji received comprehensive support in product development, mentorship, and commercialization, along with access to Tetra Pak’s Product Development Centre in Chakan for hands-on assistance in product formulation and testing.

Advertisement

Priced at an accessible INR 10 for each 160 ML carton and curated with one of the world’s finest teas naturally sourced from Assam, the product is made for the modern generation that values authentic experiences and mindful consumption. Packaged in convenient, hygienic, ready-to-drink Tetra Pak packaging, the teas are ideal for anyone seeking everyday refreshment with a touch of wellness.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Bijit Sarma, Co-founder, Oji said, “Oji was born in the lush valleys of Assam, the cradle of the world’s finest teas, with a simple vision: to democratize access to healthy, flavorful beverages. We wanted to take the essence of Assam’s tea heritage and present it in a form that resonates with today’s youth – affordable, refreshing, and guilt-free. Every sip of Oji carries the soul of the Northeast, where authenticity meets innovation. With the unwavering support of Tetra Pak and Startup India, we have transformed a local dream into a national offering – proudly Indian in spirit, and global in appeal.” Sagar Rai Deka, Co-founder, Oji added, “Our journey with Oji is about building a bridge between Assam’s natural wealth and the modern Indian lifestyle. We are committed to proving that a brand from the Northeast can redefine the beverage landscape nationally, by offering a product that’s authentic, functional, and genuinely good for you. Oji represents the future of Indian refreshment- proudly homegrown, sustainable, and made for everyone. We are grateful to the support we received from Tetra Pak and Startup India in bringing our vision to reality.” “At Tetra Pak, we are deeply committed to nurturing India’s fast-evolving beverage innovation ecosystem. Oji Iced Tea is a perfect example of how passion and purpose can come together to create something truly refreshing - rooted in local heritage, yet globally relevant. Through the Startup Challenge, we are proud to have supported Oji’s journey from concept to shelf, providing access to our global expertise, paper-based packaging, and product development capabilities. Our goal remains clear - to empower homegrown innovators who are redefining the beverage industry,” Cassio Simoes, MD, Tetra Pak South Asia, commented.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Startup India said, “India’s startup ecosystem has become one of the most dynamic in the world, with over 180,000+ recognised startups across 770+ districts (as of August 2025). Nearly 52% of them are from tier-2 and 3 cities.

Advertisement

Home-grown startups are therefore in a unique position to combine global best practices with local insights, creating products that resonate with modern Indian consumers and push India’s reputation as a hub for food & beverage innovation. We are proud to support initiatives like Tetra Pak’s Start-Up Challenge and remain committed to fostering an ecosystem where these startups can scale, generate meaningful employment, and help India capture even greater value from its innovation landscape.” Blending authentic tea brews with great taste and affordability, Oji represents a new era of mindful refreshment. Over the coming months, Oji plans to gradually expand its footprint beyond the Northeast, bringing its refreshing, iced teas to consumers across India through both modern and traditional retail channels.

About Oji Iced Tea Oji Iced Tea is a next-generation ready-to-drink beverage brand from Ruloi Tea, founded by Bijit Sarma and Sagar Rai Deka – two entrepreneurs inspired by the tea-growing heritage of Assam and driven by the mission to make smart refreshment both delightful and accessible. Rooted in authenticity, Oji reimagines the timeless tradition of Assam tea for a new generation that seeks flavour, freshness, and conscious living. Every carton of Oji embodies the brand’s philosophy – authenticity, taste and affordability.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)