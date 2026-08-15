Textile-apparel exports fall 1.84 pc in Apr-July as apparel shipments slump 10.52 pc: CITI

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): India's textile and apparel exports declined 1.84 per cent year-on-year to USD 11.96 billion during April-July 2026, with a sharp fall in apparel shipments offsetting growth in textiles, according to an analysis by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

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Apparel exports fell 10.52 per cent to USD 4.95 billion during the first four months of the financial year, while textile exports rose 5.38 per cent to USD 7.01 billion, the analysis showed. The overall textile and apparel segment had recorded exports of USD 12.18 billion in the corresponding period last year.

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The July data, however, showed some improvement in the combined segment. Textile and apparel exports grew 1.44 per cent year-on-year to USD 3.14 billion, as textile shipments increased 5.94 per cent to USD 1.87 billion. Apparel exports, though, remained under pressure, declining 4.48 per cent to USD 1.28 billion.

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Within textiles, cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products recorded 8.4 per cent growth in July to USD 1.11 billion, while man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups rose marginally by 0.45 per cent to USD 424.13 million.

Handicrafts, excluding handmade carpets, recorded the strongest growth among the listed textile categories, with exports rising 15.55 per cent year-on-year to USD 177.06 million in July. In the April-July period, exports of this segment surged 30.48 per cent to USD 719.88 million.

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However, some segments remained weak. Jute manufacturing exports, including floor coverings, fell 14.95 per cent in July and 13.8 per cent during April-July. Carpet exports declined 1.47 per cent in July, though they remained marginally higher by 0.27 per cent during the four-month period.

The analysis also showed a rise in imports of raw cotton and waste, which increased 46.01 per cent year-on-year to USD 175.67 million in July. During April-July, such imports rose 53.63 per cent to USD 588.75 million. Imports of textile yarn, fabric and made-up items increased 1.64 per cent in July but declined 0.99 per cent during April-July.

Overall merchandise exports grew 19.63 per cent in July and 17.04 per cent during April-July, while the share of textiles and apparel in total exports stood at 7.11 per cent in July and 6.88 per cent during April-July, the CITI analysis said. (ANI)

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