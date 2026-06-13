TGTWREIS and Transform Schools Partner to Strengthen Learning Outcomes for Tribal Students Across Telangana

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGTWREIS) organised the Academic Success Meet 2026 on 30 May 2026 at Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, Hyderabad, to celebrate academic excellence across its residential schools and recognise the outstanding performance of students, teachers, and institutions during the academic year 2025-26.

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The event was inaugurated by Sri Adluri Laxman Kumar, Hon'ble Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest. Sri Ponnam Prabhakar, Hon'ble Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Government of Telangana, and Smt. Anasuya Seethakka Dhanasari, Hon'ble Minister for Panchayat Raj and Women & Child Welfare, Government of Telangana, attended as Honorary Guests.

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The event was also attended by Sri Addanki Dayakar, Hon'ble MLC, and Sri V. Naveen Yadav, Hon'ble MLA, Jubilee Hills Constituency, along with several elected representatives, senior government officials, and education leaders. The programme was presided over by Smt. K. Seetha Lakshmi, IAS, Secretary, TGTWREIS& TGEMRS (Telangana Eklavya Model Residential Schools Society).

MoU Signing: A Strategic Partnership for Tribal Education

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A key highlight of the event was the formal handover of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TGTWREIS and Transform Schools, People For Action (PFA). The MoU was formally handed over by Hon'ble Minister Sri Adluri Laxman Kumar and Smt. K. Seetha Lakshmi, IAS, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership to strengthen learning outcomes and educational quality across the TGTWREIS school network. As part of the current plan for 2026-27, TGTWREIS schools are set to be included under Qualcomm® aqriti™ STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Education program, implemented by People for Action, which aims to enhance access to STEM learning for underprivileged girls in government schools across India.

The partnership will improve the quality of teaching and learning in 91 residential schools across Telangana, benefiting approximately 27,211 students in Classes 6-9. The initiative will address learning gaps, strengthen foundational and prerequisite competencies, and support students in achieving grade-level proficiency in Telugu, English, Mathematics, and Science.

Programme Objectives

The programme will focus on three key objectives:

- Strengthening the Learning Improvement Programme to improve classroom teaching and learning.

- Providing technical and management support to TGTWREIS for effective programme implementation, governance, monitoring, and review.

- Improving learning outcomes among students in Classes 6-9 through evidence-based remedial and accelerated learning approaches.

Transform Learning Programme

As part of the collaboration, Transform Schools, People For Action will provide a comprehensive package of academic and system-strengthening support through the Transform Learning Programme: a proven 200-hour structured learning model designed to improve foundational and grade-level competencies through targeted instruction and continuous assessment.

Support will include curriculum-aligned learning resources and practice materials to support classroom instruction, remediation, and self-directed learning; structured capacity-building for teachers to strengthen lesson planning, pedagogy, assessment practices, and the use of learning data; and capacity-building support for school heads and middle cadre officials to strengthen academic planning, school management, instructional leadership, and continuous improvement processes.

Distinguished Guests of Honour included Sri Vedma Bhoju, Hon'ble MLA, Khanapur Constituency and Special Invitees included Sri Bellaiah Naik, Chairman, TRICOR.

The event also saw in attendance Dr. Samujwala Director for Tribal Cultural Research & Training Institute. The programme was presided over by Smt. K. Seetha Lakshmi, IAS, Secretary, TGTWREIS & TGMRES, whose leadership has been instrumental in advancing quality education and learning opportunities for tribal children across Telangana.

About TGTWREIS

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGTWREIS) runs a network of residential schools serving tribal students across Telangana. The Society is committed to providing quality education and creating equal opportunities for students from scheduled tribe communities across the state.

About Transform Schools, People For Action

Transform Schools, an award-winning initiative by People For Action, is focused on improving education quality and equity in government secondary schools in India. Partner state governments implement its proven models to ensure systems change and whole-school alignment for learning improvement. The models are designed to meet the urgent need of realising India's demographic dividend and the emerging needs of a high-performing population in a dynamic, technology-driven economy. Transform Schools' work has supported learning improvement efforts in secondary schools across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. Visit www.transformschools.in

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