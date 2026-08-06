Thailand Ready to Welcome 191 Countries to the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group

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Bangkok [Thailand], August 6: The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand jointly proclaimed Thailand's readiness to host the "2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group". This premier global economic and financial forum--often referred to as the "Olympics of Finance"--will take place on 12-18 October 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok. Over 15,000 delegates from 191 countries, including global policymakers, economists, government representatives, private sector executives, and members of the media, will gather to discuss the future of the global economy. This marks a historic return after Thailand set a milestone with its successful and prestigious debut as host in 1991.

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Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stated that hosting this summit is a major opportunity to deliver tangible benefits to Thailand and its citizens. It will stimulate the economy, elevate Thailand's global credibility, and internationally showcase local community capabilities internationally under the concept of "Empowering Community: From Local to Global."

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As host, Thailand has introduced the core theme: "Thailand's New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience." This theme aligns with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) a paradigm which promotes a balanced, sustainable, resilient, and people-centric development framework.

In driving policy on the global stage, the Thai government has linked its vision and fiscal policies to address today's challenges, building economic strength and readiness to cope with change across all dimensions. This is achieved through four pillars that represent key strategic issues currently being addressed by countries worldwide, comprising:

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- Digital and AI Transformation for Inclusive and Resilient Growth: Thailand stands ready to serve as a model for other nations in developing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), highlighting success stories like PromptPay and Cross-Border QR payments, as well as the integration of data and AI to optimize public services and healthcare policies with precision.

- Building Resilience in a Fragmented World: Showcasing Thailand's potential as a "Trusted Hub" for trade, finance, and investment in Asia, while promoting highly resilient supply chains and innovative forms of international cooperation.

- Building a New Financial Architecture for Climate Adaptation: Championing the reform of global financial structures to support equitable energy transitions and climate adaptation.

- Demographic Change and the Longevity Economy: Turning the challenges of an aging society into economic opportunities and robust financial preparedness.

In addition to policy discussions, a major highlight of the event is the presentation of Thai identity and soft power to elevate the country's image and impress global delegates. The venue will feature handwoven textiles with unique local patterns curated from 21 provinces and 26 communities, totaling 37 heritage designs--such as Tai Lue Teen Jok woven fabric, elephant-patterned Pakaoma, and hand-painted "Buppha Borom Rachineenart" batik--made with acoustic panels and integrated into the interior decor to showcase traditional Thai wisdom. Furthermore, Geographical Indication (GI) products will be showcased and served, giving international delegates a taste of authentic Thai flavors, including premium, hand-selected 100% Thai Jasmine Rice, reflecting the abundance of Thailand as the region's agricultural "rice bowl."

Mr. Ekniti added that the host government is accelerating efforts to establish the event as a national agenda through the "Road to Thailand" communication campaign. This campaign aims to engage all sectors--government agencies, academic institutions, businesses, and the public--emphasizing that this meeting is not just for policymakers and academics, but directly touches the lives of everyone. This is reflected in the active involvement of youth, local communities, and small enterprises in the preparation and execution of the event. In the short term, the influx of high-spending global visitors will immediately boost the tourism and hospitality sectors.

"Thailand's preparations are meticulous, down to the finest detail. The government has elevated operations through three subcommittees: theSubcommittee on the Substance, ensuring a powerful driving force for the core theme; theSubcommittee on Protocol and Logistics, guaranteeing an exceptional experience that exceeds delegate expectations; and theSubcommittee on Security, ensuring a safe, orderly, and seamless event that inspires absolute confidence. Currently, Thailand is 100% ready. This July, delegations from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group are in Bangkok for their final evaluation, known as the 'July Mission.' Under a collaborative framework across all sectors, we have established a seamless control and operations system to ensure absolute readiness in all aspects," said Mr. Ekniti.

Mr. Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), highlighted that with Thailand's global leadership in digital financial infrastructure--particularly through systems like PromptPay and Cross-Border QR payments--the BOT aims to showcase the future of the financial world under the concept of "Safe & Inclusive Digital Finance (SIDF)." This will demonstrate to the global community that digital finance must not only be fast but also highly secure and inclusive of all.

To achieve a safe and inclusive financial system, three key mechanisms are required: (1) managing digital fraud, scams, and digital crimes that directly impact confidence in the financial system; (2) mitigating cyber resilience risks to ensure the financial system can withstand technology-related vulnerabilities, given that the current system still relies on highly concentrated infrastructure and service providers; and (3) creating an accessible and fair enabling ecosystem to prevent financial exclusion and inequality, particularly in an era where unequal access to AI and digital footprints could create new forms of disparity if policies are not designed carefully.

The heart of this approach is a people-centric financial policy. Beyond protecting citizens from financial cyber threats, it unlocks fair access to capital and credit for small players, vulnerable groups, the elderly, and SMEs, ultimately enhancing their quality of life with safety and equality.

As the host central bank, the BOT is ready to make history by introducing the "Bangkok Blueprint" policy framework. Developed in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, this global output will serve as a policy compass that countries can adapt to their unique contexts to build trust in the digital financial era.

The framework will cover robust policy and legal foundations, fraud prevention and detection, enhanced inter-agency and international cooperation, and raising public financial literacy and digital resilience.

"The Bangkok Blueprint is designed to be one of the key deliverables of this summit, bridging Thailand's national theme with global priorities. Since digital financial threats are a challenge faced by every nation, this blueprint demonstrates Thailand's global thought leadership, turning concepts into actionable, concrete frameworks to address challenges and foster international cooperation," concluded Mr. Vitai.

For more information on the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group and the "Road to Thailand" campaign, visit the official channels: Website: https://www.am2026thailand.go.th or Facebook: AM2026 Thailand https://www.facebook.com/AM2026THAILAND.

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