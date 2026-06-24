Thakur College launches B. Sc. in Defence and Strategic Studies under Mumbai University; Admissions Open for 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: In a significant step towards strengthening India's future defence and security talent pool, Thakur College of Science and Commerce (TCSC), affiliated with the University of Mumbai, has launched a first-of-its-kind B.Sc. in Defence and Strategic Studies, an interdisciplinary undergraduate programme designed to bridge science education with emerging defence technologies and strategic applications.

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The newly introduced programme, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, comes at a time when modern warfare and national security are increasingly driven by unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, geospatial intelligence, electronic warfare, cybersecurity and data-driven decision-making. Admissions for the 2026 academic session are now open.

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With academic support from defence experts and industry collaboration from Enord Private Limited and DRONED, the three-year programme seeks to create technically proficient and strategically aware professionals capable of contributing to India's rapidly evolving defence ecosystem.

Bridging Science with National Security

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Unlike conventional undergraduate courses, the B.Sc. in Defence and Strategic Studies has been designed to integrate scientific knowledge with practical defence applications. The programme aims to equip students with an understanding of military technology, surveillance systems, strategic affairs, intelligence studies and modern battlefield operations.

Spread across six semesters, the course has a limited intake of 60 seats, enabling focused learning and individual academic development. Eligible candidates must have completed Class XII in the Science stream with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, securing at least 50% marks in the General Category and 45% in Reserved Categories.

A Curriculum Built for Future Warfare

The programme introduces students to emerging domains that are shaping defence operations globally. Subjects include modern warfare concepts, ballistics, armament technology, electronic warfare, autonomous platforms, drone systems, GIS, remote sensing, digital mapping, mission planning and simulation-based strategic planning.

Students will also gain exposure to technical tools such as Python programming, Jupyter Notebooks, CAD, 3D modelling and electronics circuit simulators. The curriculum has been developed to help students understand how technology and data are increasingly influencing surveillance, intelligence gathering, operational planning and national security management.

Industry Collaboration Adds Practical Edge

One of the programme's distinguishing features is its collaboration with Enord Private Limited and DRONED, bringing industry exposure directly into the academic framework. Students will benefit from industry visits, specialized training modules and internship opportunities in defence and drone technology sectors.

These experiences are expected to provide practical exposure to UAV systems, mission planning, surveillance applications and emerging defence technologies. The programme also incorporates warfare to develop tactical thinking, risk assessment and decision-making capabilities.

Learning from Defence Professionals

Adding further strength to the initiative, the course involves faculty members and experts with backgrounds in Military Intelligence and Infantry. Their operational experience brings real-world perspectives into the classroom, helping students understand leadership, discipline, strategic preparedness and the practical realities of defence operations.

Such exposure is expected to benefit students aspiring to join the Armed Forces, intelligence organizations, border management agencies or defence technology sectors.

Key Benefits for Students

Hands-On Technical Skills

Students will receive practical exposure to drone operations, geospatial intelligence, digital mapping, programming and defence-oriented simulation tools, making them industry-ready from an early stage.

Industry Exposure and Internships

Through industry collabotations, students will have opportunities to participate in training programmes, industry visits and internships linked to the drone and defence sectors.

Multi-Sector Career Opportunities

Graduates will be able to explore career pathways across defence services, aerospace, drone technology, security technology, intelligence support and defence manufacturing industries.

Foundation for Higher Studies

The course also provides a strong academic base for pursuing higher education in defence studies, strategic studies, international relations, aerospace sciences, geospatial technologies and related disciplines.

Entrepreneurial Opportunities

With India's defence and drone sectors witnessing rapid growth, the programme can also enable graduates to establish ventures in drone services, defence consulting, tactical training and technology-based security solutions.

Opportunities Across Public and Private Sectors

Graduates may pursue opportunities in the Armed Forces, DRDO, border management organizations and other government institutions. The private sector is also witnessing increasing demand for professionals skilled in UAV operations, surveillance systems, aerospace technologies and defence manufacturing.

Careers in strategic consulting, intelligence support, risk analysis, think tanks and research institutions represent additional avenues for graduates interested in policy and analysis.

A Timely Initiative for Nation Building

Experts believe that the launch of the B.Sc. in Defence and Strategic Studies reflects the growing need for a workforce that understands both technology and strategy. As India accelerates its push towards defence modernization and indigenous technological capabilities, the demand for skilled professionals capable of working with next-generation defence systems is expected to rise significantly.

By combining academic excellence, defence expertise and industry-oriented training, the programme aims to nurture a new generation of professionals committed to innovation, strategic thinking and national service.

Admissions Open for 2026

Admissions for the 2026 academic session are currently open and will continue until August 2026, subject to seat availability. Interested students, schools and parents can contact the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at Thakur College of Science and Commerce for detailed information.

Contact Person: Gita Balachandra

Email: gita.dsstcsc@gmail.com

The launch of the B.Sc. in Defence and Strategic Studies marks a major academic initiative by Mumbai University and Thakur College, bringing together science, strategy and technology to prepare students for the future of national security and defence innovation.

For more details, please visit:

DRONED website: https://www.droned.in

Admission page: https://www.tcsc.edu.in/page/academics-undergraduate-programs-academics-b-sc-defence-and-strategic-studies-academics/

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