Thapar Institute’s Luminescence 2026 Brings Students Together to Rethink Mental Health, Loneliness and Emotional Well-Being

VMPL

Patiala (Punjab) [India], September 15: The Thapar Institute Counselling Cell (TICC), Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) concluded Luminescence 2026 – Annual Mental Health Awareness Festival, a four-day student-led initiative that brought mental health conversations to life through theatre, poetry, music, storytelling, dialogue and creative expression.

Advertisement

Held from September 7 to 10, the festival sought to make conversations around emotional well-being more open, accessible and relatable for the student community, while encouraging empathy, self-expression and meaningful human connection.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the festival was the panel discussion ‘Connected, Yet Alone’, which examined whether loneliness is emerging as one of the defining mental health challenges for today’s generation.

The panel featured Ms. Japnoor Garcha, Counselling Psychologist and Founder, PsychAssist57; Ms. Riya Singla, Freelance Strategy Consultant & Student Development Coach; Mr. Prabhsimran Singh, Mental Health Student Ambassador, TICC, and Founder, NeuroZenHub; Ms. Puneet K. Mann, Founder, Whole Hearts Wellness; and Dr. Pallavi Abhilasha, Psychiatrist and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, CMC Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The panel discussion was formally inaugurated by Prof. Padmakumar Nair, Vice Chancellor, TIET; Dr. Sumit Chandok, ADoSA & Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, Dr. Richa Babbar, Coordinating Warden and Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, TIET and Dr. Sonam Dullat, Senior Manager, TICC, TIET.

The panel brought together diverse voices for an open and deeply relevant dialogue on youth mental health, disconnection and self-awareness in the digital age. The panel shed light on the physiological effects of anxiety and depression and tools for healing, including a Mental Intuitive Reset (MIR Method) shared by Ms. Puneet.

The panelists stressed on building an intrapersonal relationship with oneself through practices like journaling and having confidence in oneself. Ms. Japnoor shared the importance of not being scared to be vulnerable and having macro and micro communities to turn to in hard times.

The session concluded with a powerful message on self-compassion, early intervention, and community support as essential steps to combat the loneliness epidemic.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Sonam Dullat, Sr. Manager (Student Counsellor), TICC, said, “Mental health awareness becomes meaningful when it moves beyond formal conversations and becomes part of everyday campus culture. Luminescence is an effort to create spaces where students can express themselves, listen to one another and recognise that seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

The festival opened with ‘Main Theek Hoon’, a street play that explored the tendency to mask emotional struggles behind the everyday response of “I’m fine”. It was followed by ‘Khayaal’, an open mic that gave students a platform to express themselves through poetry, music, stories and personal reflections. The festival concluded with ‘Calmfest – Surrealism: The Dream Escape’, which used surrealist art, mindful games and creative activities to encourage students to pause, decompress and reconnect with themselves.

A distinctive feature of Luminescence 2026 was its strong student-led approach. The festival was driven by a 270-member Mental Health Student Ambassadors team, enabling students to actively contribute to mental health awareness and help create a more supportive campus environment.

Through its combination of creative expression, open dialogue and student participation, Luminescence 2026 reinforced the importance of building a campus culture where mental health can be discussed without stigma and where students feel heard, supported and connected.

About Thapar Institute Counselling Cell (TICC)

Established in 2016, the Thapar Institute Counselling Cell (TICC) works towards supporting the psychological and emotional well-being of students at TIET. The Cell undertakes individual counselling, awareness programmes, workshops, outreach initiatives and student-led activities to foster a healthy, supportive and inclusive campus environment.

About Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET)

Established in 1956, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) is one of India’s premier private universities, offering programmes across engineering, management, science and liberal arts. The institute is committed to academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations and holistic student development.

For more information, visit www.thapar.edu.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)