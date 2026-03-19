HT Syndication

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19: ZocialOne, the AI-powered social media marketing app built by IQUARK SOLUTIONS in Hyderabad, has crossed 1,25,000 businesses and creators on its platform -- making it one of the fastest-growing social media tools in India. Priced from just ₹99 per month, the mobile-first app lets businesses create, schedule, publish, and analyse content across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, Threads, and Google Business Profile from a single dashboard. With a built-in AI content assistant, AI image and video generation, a unified smart inbox, and real-time analytics, ZocialOne is positioning itself as the all-in-one marketing department that fits in a phone.

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The timing couldn't be sharper. India now has over 500 million social media users, more than one billion people online, and a median age of just 28.8 years. The country's social media management market, currently valued at USD 263 million, is projected to exceed USD 1.16 billion by 2030, growing at 28.4 percent annually. The analytics segment alone is racing toward USD 4.28 billion at a 42 percent CAGR. Yet most Indian businesses -- the neighbourhood bakery getting more orders from Instagram DMs than walk-ins, the coaching institute filling batches through YouTube Shorts, the saree retailer building loyalty through Google reviews -- are still managing their social media manually, switching between seven different apps, guessing when to post, and missing customer messages that could be sales.

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Global tools like Hootsuite, Buffer, and Sprout Social charge in US dollars, are designed for desktop-first teams, and offer nothing for India's linguistic and cultural diversity. A typical social media agency costs ₹15,000-₹50,000 per month. A freelance social media manager runs ₹8,000-₹20,000. For millions of small businesses, these costs are simply not viable. That's the gap ZocialOne was built to fill -- not as a stripped-down version of a Western tool, but as a mobile-first, AI-native platform engineered for how Indian entrepreneurs actually work: from their phones, between customers, often solo.

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At the heart of the app is Zoe, the AI content assistant, which generates captions, suggests trending hashtags, creates post ideas, and writes campaign copy -- all tailored to the user's brand voice. The AI image generator produces branded posters, ads, and creatives from a simple text prompt. Users can even hit "Surprise Me" and get a complete post designed for them, personalised with their logo, colours, and brand identity -- no design skills required. The most recent addition, AI video generation, turns a text idea into a polished promotional video with motion graphics, synced audio, and background music -- directly from the phone, no editing software needed. For a market where Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts drive product discovery, this capability is no longer a luxury. It's a survival tool that most small businesses could never afford before.

A visual content calendar lets users plan and preview their entire month, while the Best Time to Post AI uses historical performance data to recommend the optimal publishing window for each platform. But content creation is only half the story. What sets ZocialOne apart is its approach to customer intelligence. The app's unified AI inbox pulls every DM, comment, mention, and Google review from all connected platforms into a single stream. The AI reads each interaction and automatically tags it by sentiment -- positive, negative, or neutral -- and by category: lead, enquiry, complaint, support, legal, or feedback. For a small business owner, this is transformative. Instead of drowning in notifications across seven apps, they instantly know which messages are potential sales, which are unhappy customers needing urgent attention, and which are routine. Real-time analytics across all platforms complete the picture, showing exactly which posts drive engagement and what content strategies deliver results.

The pricing model deserves attention. ZocialOne plans start at ₹99 per month with a 3-day free trial that requires no credit card. GST invoice support is built in, so businesses can claim input tax credit -- a detail that global competitors have never bothered with. There are no features locked behind enterprise paywalls. A solo entrepreneur gets access to the same AI tools as a multi-client agency. For a market where the average social media agency charges ₹15,000-₹50,000 per month, the economics are hard to ignore.

Three forces make this moment critical for India. Over 80 percent of digital interactions happen on smartphones -- any serious social media marketing app for businesses must be phone-first, not merely phone-compatible. Short-form video has become the dominant discovery mechanism for Indian consumers, and businesses that cannot produce video consistently are effectively invisible to the country's youngest and most active consumer base. And the Indian government's ASUSE 2026 survey is now formally tracking whether informal enterprises use social media and digital payments -- a clear signal that digital presence is becoming part of India's economic identity.

With 440 million Indians still yet to come online, the next wave of digital adoption will be even more mobile, more vernacular, and more commerce-driven. The businesses that thrive won't be the ones with the biggest marketing budgets -- they'll be the ones with the smartest tools in their pockets. ZocialOne's bet is simple: give every Indian business the output of a full-service marketing agency inside a single app, powered by AI, priced at ₹99 a month. With 1.25 lakh businesses already on board, the early returns suggest the bet is paying off.

About ZocialOne

ZocialOne is an AI-powered social media marketing suite built by IQUARK SOLUTIONS PVT LIMITED, Hyderabad. Available on iOS, Android, and the Indus Appstore. Trusted by over 1,25,000 businesses and creators across India.

Download the App: zocialone.ai/getapp

Website: www.zocialone.ai

Google Play Store | App Store

AI Content Assistant: Create with Zoe

Media Inquiries: support@zocialone.ai | Phone: +91 95157 34891

Address: ASPIRE/A, 1-60/5, Durgam Cheruvu Rd, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081

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