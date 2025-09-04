The 2025 IEAE Shenzhen Electronics Exhibition is about to open, leading the industrial upgrading of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 IEAE Shenzhen International Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Expo will grandly open in Shenzhen from September 6th to 8th. The IEAE Shenzhen International Consumer Electronics & Appliances Expo (hereinafter referred to as "IEAE Shenzhen") is set to grandly commence from September 6th to 8th, 2025, at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). Supported by the Guangdong Electronic Chamber of Commerce, hosted by Guangdong Chaoyue Exhibition Co., Ltd., and organized by Guangdong Chaoyu Technology Co., Ltd., this exhibition is dedicated to establishing itself as a benchmark event in the consumer electronics sector within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

As one of the most influential professional exhibitions in the consumer electronics and home appliances sector in China, the IEAE Shenzhen Electronics Exhibition deeply relies on the solid industrial foundation and innovative ecosystem of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It builds a comprehensive professional platform integrating product display, trade cooperation, brand promotion and market insight for high-quality suppliers, purchasers and industry ecosystem enterprises. By gathering high-quality resources along the industrial chain, the exhibition has become an important engine driving the innovative development of the industry.

The scale of this year's edition reaches a new record high, with a total exhibition area of 40,000 square meters. It will feature over 1,600 booths and attract more than 1,000 leading industry enterprises. The event is projected to welcome over 80,000 professional visitors. Comprehensively covering core areas of the consumer electronics and smart home appliances industry, the exhibition will create highly efficient cooperation opportunities for all participants through diverse display formats and a rich program of supporting activities.

This exhibition adopts a product line-centered zoning strategy, deeply focusing on the 3C consumer electronics and small household appliances sectors. By setting up multiple themed exhibition areas such as the customized keyboard zone, smart home appliances experience zone, mobile electronics innovation zone, computer peripherals and e-sports equipment zone, audio-video/smart wearables/AI terminal integration zone, and mobile device accessories zone, it comprehensively and multi-dimensionally showcases the innovative products and market solutions in the electronic and electrical industry, injecting new impetus into the vigorous development of the domestic and international consumer electronics and home appliance industries.

The exhibition innovatively features three dedicated functional sections: a New Product Launch Zone, a Best-Sellers Display Zone, and an Innovative Products Zone. These specially curated areas facilitate precise categorization and display, enabling buyers to quickly identify target products. Furthermore, one-on-one professional procurement matching sessions will be organized to ensure efficient connections between exhibitors and high-quality buyers, comprehensively fostering in-depth collaboration and transaction finalization between supply and demand parties.

The current exhibition has attracted many well-known brand exhibitors, including OW Lab, ATK, Wolf Spider, Wucue, Acer, Hangshi, Weilin, Boyi, Tianxi, Yanwei, Hongbo, Saifeng, Weima, Yansuichuangda, Qisi, Lantaisi, Xingmai, Aodehong, Kangfu and Vitessia. These enterprises will showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and comprehensive solutions, providing visitors with a rich range of purchasing options and cooperation opportunities.

To foster in-depth exchanges within the electronics and electrical appliances industry, the exhibition will host a variety of forums and summit events alongside the main exhibition. Prominent industry leaders and think tank experts have been specially invited to deliver systematic interpretations of core issues such as strategic transformation of leading platforms and innovation in marketing models. These sessions are designed to provide exhibitors with full-cycle solutions, from market insights to commercial implementation.

The series of high-level forums will bring together representatives of well-known e-commerce platforms, channel experts, seasoned professionals and professional service institutions to share the current situation analysis, data reports, marketing skills and operation experiences of electronic and electrical products in domestic and foreign markets, and jointly discuss the hot topics in the consumer electronics field. Participants will obtain the latest operation strategies, product strategies and new market plays and other practical and useful information, helping both buyers and sellers quickly capture emerging market opportunities.

The event features specially designed interactive communication and business matching sessions. Attendees can not only listen to expert keynote speeches, participate in forum interactions and Q&A sessions to learn about the latest industry developments and future trends, but also have direct and in-depth discussions with original suppliers, helping enterprises seize the opportunities of the consumer electronics industry upgrade, expand global cooperation networks, and achieve a strategic leap from product export to brand export.

From September 6th to 8th, the premier event of the electronics and electrical appliances industry — the 2025 IEAE Shenzhen Electronics Expo — is set to commence. Strategically aligned with the industry's peak procurement season, the exhibition will serve as a highly efficient business platform for global suppliers.

