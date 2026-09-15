XIONG'AN, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- The 2026 Xiong'an Forum of China Computational Power Conference was successfully held recently at the Langfang Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Big Data Innovation and Application Center. Themed "Future Industries Empowering the Future City," the forum brought together representatives from government, industry, academia, research, and application sectors for in-depth dialogue on innovation pathways for the computing power industry. A number of major achievements in the computational power sector were released.

At the forum, the Xiong'an International Computing Power Integrated Scheduling Center was officially launched, and the Xiong'an Computing Power Alliance was established. The event also released the first batch of new computing power products, typical application scenarios of computing power empowering the Future City, and an integrated construction system for computing-network convergence. Several industry experts and corporate technical leaders exchanged views on topics such as the development of digital infrastructure in the Token era, scenario-based intelligent applications, integrated operation of computing, network and security, and a sustained intelligent foundation. They shared cutting-edge technological achievements and industrial practices, and explored new paths and directions for computing power empowering the construction of the Future City.

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Xiong'an New Area adheres to a full-chain independent and controllable development approach, relying on the Xiong'an Urban Computing Center to build a "city-level" computing system. It has established the Xiong'an International Computing Power Integrated Scheduling Platform, which connects 44 computing resource pools across 19 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) nationwide, covering eight national computing power hubs: Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guizhou, Inner Mongolia, Chengdu-Chongqing, Gansu, and Ningxia. Jointly with national computing power interconnection regional nodes, it promotes the unified aggregation and intelligent scheduling of computing resources, aiming to build a computing power hub that coordinates Hebei, radiates across the country, and reaches the world.

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The successful hosting of this Xiong'an Forum marks key progress by Xiong'an New Area in computing infrastructure construction, industrial ecosystem cultivation, and policy system development. It will contribute "Xiong'an Solutions" and "Xiong'an Wisdom" to the high-quality development of China's computing power industry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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