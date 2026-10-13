The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo Concludes Successfully, Sharing New Cooperation Opportunities of the Free Trade Area 3.0

NANNING, China, Oct. 13, 2026 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/ --

Recently, the five-day 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) concluded successfully in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Under the theme of "Sharing Opportunities of Version 3.0, Creating a Better Life Together", this edition of the expo took economy and trade as its main thread, AI as its highlight, enterprises as the main players and application as its feature. Pragmatic and fruitful, it fully delivered on the goals of high-quality organization, distinctive features and expanded influence.

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Adopting a brand-new layout of "main exhibition hall + special-topic exhibition zones + off-site exhibition zones", the expo set its main venue at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, alongside two sub-venues at Nan-A Community and Guilin International Convention and Exhibition Center. Boasting a total exhibition area of 170,000 square metres, it drew 3,432 enterprises from 73 countries and regions, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.3%. The three venues together received over 360,000 visits, hitting a record high. A total of 53 economic and trade events were held during the expo, alongside multiple cross-sector high-level conferences, markedly boosting the efficiency of economic and trade matchmaking.

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Timor-Leste participated for the first time as a co-host, marking the arrival of a new co-hosting pattern of "13 parties from 12 countries" for CAEXPO. An innovative "ASEAN raises questions, China provides solutions" model was rolled out, with demand lists of ASEAN countries released. The AI exhibition zone expanded by 60% compared with the previous edition, and the bustling AI Marketplace generated a transaction volume of more than 28 million yuan. Powered by the "AI-enabled Expo" intelligent agent, 8,000 pre-matchmaking pairs and 2,000 on-site matchmaking pairs were completed, shifting the expo's focus from merely showcasing products and technologies to conducting real-world business and forging practical partnerships.

This grand event presented six remarkable achievements: building strategic consensus around the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Version 3.0 and delivering tangible economic and trade outcomes; releasing a series of reports, blue books and economic and trade standards; launching a cross-border industrial large model and inaugurating the China-ASEAN Data Cooperation Professional Committee under the World Data Organization; expanding innovative AI-finance cooperation; reaching cooperation across multiple sectors via the "Nanning Channel"; and establishing the Industrial Park Alliance along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, injecting digital-intelligent impetus into regional cooperation.

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The 24th China-ASEAN Expo will be held from September 17 to 21, 2027. Singapore will serve as the Country of Theme, and Nanjing City will be China's City of Charm.

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