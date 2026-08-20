VMPL

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New Delhi [India], August 20: Customer expectations are changing. People increasingly expect businesses to respond quickly, directly and on the channel already in their hands. According to WhatsApp's 2026 State of Business Messaging report, a Meta commissioned Kantar study across 22 global markets including India, 69% of consumers consider waiting on hold a waste of time, while nearly 80% say they need proof of legitimacy before engaging with a brand's message.

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For businesses, this is exposing a communication gap. Customer conversations handled through personal phones or unmanaged WhatsApp accounts can result in missed messages, unanswered leads and conversations that are difficult for teams to track. In sectors such as real estate, healthcare, travel and D2C, where decisions can happen quickly, delayed responses can mean losing both a customer and the relationship.

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The response is increasingly about infrastructure rather than simply adding more support staff. WhatsApp business platforms are bringing together shared team inboxes, AI driven customer conversations, automated follow ups and integrations with existing business systems. WappBiz is one such platform. Founded by Varsha Sharma and Ghanshyam Sharma, WappBiz is an official Meta Business Partner focused on helping businesses manage customer conversations more systematically.

The platform is integrated with MDOC, a CRM widely used across the real estate industry, allowing WhatsApp conversations to flow into existing workflows. It also supports integrations with ZOHO, Google, Shopify and other business applications.

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Another emerging capability is specialised AI sales and support agents built around a business's own knowledge base. For real estate, such an agent can share project images, videos, brochures, cost sheets and floor plans, collect customer information for qualification and help book site visits, all within a WhatsApp conversation.

WappBiz is used by businesses including Elegant Hoope, Physio Mobile, Pranajape, Malpani, Vive Motors, Image Laundry and ERA Realty Network.

Businesses using such platforms have reported faster response times and improved lead conversion, although results vary by use case. The broader shift is towards making customer conversations more organised, responsive and accessible to the right people, while fitting into the systems businesses already use.

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