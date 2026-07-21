The 2nd Edition of the 27th Russian Education Fair 2026 kicks off with a Grand Opening in New Delhi

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New Delhi [India], July 21: The 2nd Edition of the 27th Russian Education Fair (REF) 2026, organised by Rus Education in collaboration with the Russian Centre, concluded successfully at the Russian House, New Delhi. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, welcoming a large number of students and their parents who explored opportunities to pursue MBBS in Russia through direct interactions with university representatives.

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The event featured participation from 25+ leading Russian Government Medical Universities, represented by senior academic leaders and official university delegates. Among them were Dr. Trifonova Elena Valentinovna- Deputy Director, Institute of Medicine and Experimental Biology, Pskov State University; Dr. Zaburdaeva Tatiana Ivanovna- Deputy Director, Medical Institute, Mari State University, and Elena Barman, President of the Indian Association of Russian Compatriots, along with many other rectors, vice rectors, deputy deans, directors, and international office representatives.

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The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony, where the distinguished university delegates were formally welcomed to the stage. Addressing the gathering, the delegates warmly welcomed students and their parents while highlighting the strong educational partnership between India and Russia. They encouraged aspiring medical students to take advantage of the opportunity to interact directly with university representatives, gain authentic insights into studying in Russia, and make informed decisions about their medical education.

Trifonova Elena Valentinovna, Deputy Director, Institute of Medicine and Experimental Biology, Pskov State University, highlighted the significance of platforms like the Russian Education Fair in helping students make informed academic decisions through direct conversations with university representatives.

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Furthermore, Zaburdaeva Tatiana Ivanovna, Deputy Director, Medical Institute, Mari State University, appreciated the initiative, noting that face-to-face interactions help students and parents better understand university life, academic expectations, and future opportunities.

One of the major highlights of the event was the opportunity for students and parents to receive one-on-one counselling directly from university experts. Many students completed their admission formalities and secured on-the-spot admissions to some of Russia's top government medical universities, marking an important milestone in their journey toward becoming medical professionals.

The event also featured insightful interactions with distinguished university delegates who shared their perspectives on international medical education and the importance of connecting directly with aspiring students.

Delegates from participating universities reaffirmed their commitment to providing high-quality medical education, internationally recognised degrees, modern infrastructure, clinical exposure, and comprehensive support for international students, making Russia one of the most preferred destinations for Indian MBBS aspirants.

Speaking on the successful completion of the day, Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.), Technical Advisor, Rus Education, said:

"India and Russia share a strong and enduring friendship, and education continues to strengthen this bond. The Russian Education Fair provides students with a trusted platform to connect directly with leading Russian universities, helping them make informed decisions about their future."

Elena Barman, President of the Indian Association of Russian Compatriots, shared, "Russia has been a trusted destination for Indian students for many years, and today thousands of Indian students are pursuing higher education across Russian universities. They not only receive quality education but also become a part of Russia's rich culture and welcoming academic environment. The Russian Education Fair further strengthens this connection by helping aspiring students interact directly with universities and make informed decisions about their future."

The Russian Education Fair once again reaffirmed its position as one of India's most trusted platforms for students aspiring to pursue MBBS in Russia. By bringing official university representatives and aspiring students together under one roof, the event enabled meaningful interactions, transparent guidance, and informed decision-making.

Rus Education, one of India's trusted education facilitators with 33+ years of experience, having over 20 offices across different states and 200+ competent employees, expressed gratitude to all delegates, participating institutions, and partners for contributing to the successful commencement of the summit. Through academic guidance, university partnerships, student support services, and international initiatives, Rus Education continues to promote quality education and strengthen Indo-Russian educational cooperation.

The fair that commenced in Delhi will continue its journey to Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and finally culminate at Guwahati & Patna on 26th July 2026.

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