The 3rd Alternativa Film Festival will take place in Medellin, Colombia, from April 21 to April 30, 2026

New Delhi [India], November 7: Alternativa, the global impact-driven film initiative founded by inDrive, has announced that the 3rd edition of the Alternativa Film Festival (AFF) -- an nomadic event with a focus on impact cinema -- will take place in Medellin, Colombia, from April 21 to April 30, 2026. Following its previous editions in Almaty, Kazakhstan (2023) and Yogyakarta, Indonesia (2024), the festival continues to celebrate powerful storytelling from the Global South, this year shining a special light on voices from India and Asia.

The 2026 call for entries closed on October 10 with a record-breaking 1,831 submissions from 55 countries -- the largest number in the festival's history. Latin America led with 1,499 films, while Asia made a remarkable showing with 319 submissions, including a significant number from India, alongside Iran, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

This surge underscores India's growing influence in global independent cinema and its alignment with Alternativa's mission to amplify voices tackling pressing social, cultural, and environmental issues through film.

"We are thrilled to see that, for the third year in a row, the Alternativa Film Festival continues to attract a remarkable number of submissions from Asia. This shows that the region remains a driving force of powerful, impact-driven storytelling. The mission of our festival is to spotlight and support talented filmmakers from the Global South who are committed to bringing positive change to society. We hope that the third edition of AFF will not only bring greater international recognition and new networking opportunities to bold voices from Asia, but also open new pathways for them to reach Latin American audiences and exchange ideas with their peers from the region.

We are inspired to see Indian filmmakers continue to contribute such powerful stories year after year. India's independent cinema scene is one of the most dynamic in Asia, and we believe its filmmakers are key to the global conversation on impact and change." -- said Liza Surganova, Head of Alternativa.

At AFF 2026, filmmakers from Asia, including India, will compete in four major feature-length categories -- Spotlight, Future Voice, Alter, and Nativa -- offering strong opportunities for recognition. The new Focus Award will recognize a feature-length film from the current Alternativa focus region, Latin America, while two Shorts Awards will, as always, be reserved exclusively for directors from the focus region. The total prize fund amounts to 120,000 USD, with 20,000 USD awarded in each feature-length category and 10,000 USD for each of the two Shorts Awards winners.

The Selection Committee -- a group of outstanding curators, programmers, and impact experts from Latin America, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and beyond -- has already begun working on the festival's lineup, evaluating submissions for both artistic excellence and impact. The Competition Program of AFF 2026 will be announced at the end of February 2026.

"It's inspiring to see so many fresh, fearless perspectives -- including a strong wave from South Asia. The diversity and depth of storytelling this year are truly remarkable," shared Rajan Kathet (Nepal), filmmaker and member of the AFF 2026 Selection Committee.

The choice of Medellin as the host city reflects Alternativa's commitment to decentralization -- celebrating creative centers beyond traditional capitals. The city's thriving film community, rich cultural life, and openness to collaboration make it a natural home for the 2026 edition.

"Thirteen years ago, inDrive was founded on the fundamental principle of fighting injustices and empowering communities by giving people the power of choice. This core belief, that the power of choosing is critical in communities that often have limited options, is what still drives us today. That's why we are incredibly excited to bring our social impact programs and their flagship initiative, Alternativa, to one of the most important cities in Colombia, Medellin. Our goal is to democratize access to the film industry across the Global South and ensure that all important stories from all voices can be heard. This city's vibrant spirit is a perfect match for our mission, and we are thrilled to be here to work alongside its passionate community." -- Harold Forero Neira, Senior Business Development Representative of inDrive.

All events of the upcoming 10-days Alternativa Film Festival will be free of charge, reflecting its mission to bring powerful stories to wider audiences. The program will focus on -- but not limited to -- public screenings of films selected for the Competition. The screenings will be accompanied by discussions and other public events to deepen the films' social impact and engage audiences in dialogue.

The festival will also feature Industry Days -- a professional program that connects filmmakers, producers, and social impact leaders, fostering insights and collaborations. The festival culminates in the Awards Ceremony. Directors, whose films are selected for the Competition, are invited to attend the festival and the ceremony, and the organizers cover their travel and accommodation costs.

Alternativa is a global non-profit initiative, founded by Arsen Tomsky, CEO and founder of inDrive company. Through Alternativa, inDrive demonstrates that innovation extends beyond transportation, reshaping how opportunities are created and change is ignited in the creative sphere. As inDrive continues to expand its footprint in the creative economy, its foray into Latina American's film industry serves as a blueprint for how businesses can use innovation to create broader societal impact. By bridging technology and art, the company is redefining what it means to be a global leader as one that doesn't just move people, but also inspires and uplifts entire industries.

Alternativa is an international non-profit project launched by the global technology company inDrive in 2023. The project is designed to support and promote filmmakers from the Global South whose work has the potential to bring positive change to the world. Its mission is to amplify the international visibility of impact-driven talents and help their films reach broad and diverse audiences. By championing stories that make a difference, Alternativa bridges regional divides, empowers local communities, and contributes to meaningful social transformation.

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 360 million times, and has been declared the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 982 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of its impact arm. inDrive's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital developments.

