The 3rd Wave Music Awards Conclude Successfully in Beijing, Highlighting Quality Creation and Revealing 35 Honors

BEIJING, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, the 3rd Wave Music Awards – Honor Ceremony concluded splendidly at the Beijing Performing Arts Center. Initiated by the Wave Music Committee and hosted by the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), this year's Awards upheld the principle of "Jointly Establishing Artistic and Aesthetic Standards for the Music Industry," with work quality as the sole evaluation criterion, aiming to create a professional, fair, and authoritative annual music event, and ultimately recognizing the finest Chinese music and artists of 2024.

At the ceremony, prominent creators such as Sandee Chan, Gu Jianfen, Zhang Yadong, and Yee Kar Yeung served as award presenters. They were joined by numerous musicians and bands, including Tanya Chua, Hanggai Band, and More Feel, along with nearly a hundred media representatives from home and abroad, including those from People's Daily and Xinhua Net, all witnessing a landmark moment for the Chinese music scene.

The highly anticipated Big Three Honors – Song of the Year, Production of the Year, and Album of the Year – were awarded to Zhou Shen's Little Bliss (小美满), Shan Yichun's Chun Girl (纯妹妹), and Khalil Fong's The Dreamer (梦想家). Notably, Zhou Shen's Little Bliss also won Best Composition and Best Film/TV Song. In terms of artist honors, Khalil Fong was awarded Best Male Singer in recognition of his outstanding musical contributions during his lifetime, while Tanya Chua was named Best Female Singer. The Best Duo/Group and Best New Artist went to Hanggai Band and JUD Chen, respectively.

To encourage excellence in music creation and production, the Wave Music Awards introduced dedicated honors to celebrate the contributions of behind-the-scenes professionals. Among them, Factory (工厂) by the God of Henan Rap (河南说唱之神) became the biggest winner, taking home awards for Best Single Production, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Song.

In addition, in the language and genre honors that highlight the diverse development of Chinese music, the Wave Music Awards conducted a selection across various styles, including pop, rock, folk, and electronic. Tibetan singer Gongba's album Flower of Life (生命之花) and Ma Di's single Life Park (人生公园) won Best Minority Language Album and Best Folk Song, respectively.

What's worth highlighting is that at this year's Wave Music Awards ceremony, over ten different artists/musician groups delivered exquisite stage performances in various styles. Tanya Chua's Finland (芬兰距离) conveyed the loneliness of being so close yet so far in modern love through its chilly and ethereal melody. Wang Yitai performed Incompetent Genius (不称职的天才) from his Best Rap Album Love Me Later, expressing his outlook and reflections on the world through lyrics and composition. Hanggai Band delivered a live performance of the title track Turn the Tide (时来运转) from their Best World Music Album, recreating the majestic vitality of grassland music. These diverse musical performances further showcased the rich and multifaceted creative landscape of Chinese music.

Khalil Fong's final album – The Dreamer – earned him the honors of Album of the Year and Best Male Singer. Khalil Fong's family attended the event to accept the honors on his behalf, and the heartfelt stories and spirit of Khalil they shared in their speech touched both industry insiders and many in the audience. This year's Wave Music Awards not only provided a shining stage for outstanding artists and exceptional works but also set a high-level aesthetic reference and a professional value benchmark for the entire industry. Looking ahead, the Wave Music Committee will continue to explore the essence of music creation, going upstream in the surging tide of the era, leading Chinese music to continue growing upward.

