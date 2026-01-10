DT
The Abhishek Doctrine by Abhishek Sharma: Understanding India's Security Challenges Beyond Headlines

PTI
Updated At : 01:15 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 10: While national security discussions frequently stay within the realm of immediate news and political snippets, certain outlets are starting to concentrate on the deeper factors influencing India's enduring internal equilibrium. A recent exchange on The Abhishek Doctrine, a digital venue recognized for its concentration on security and geopolitical dialogue, exemplified this trend. In a recent segment, host Abhishek Sharma conversed with Ajay Sharma (JKPS), a serving SP Of Jammu South (Jammu & Kashmir). Their dialogue revolved around two linked concerns that persistently trouble security bodies nationwide: the trade in illicit drugs and the funding of terrorism.

The SP Dr. Ajay Sharma has talked in details about demographics, geographical and strategic importance of Jammu South Zone and Role of JKPS in busting Terror Fundings, Narco Terrorism and protecting India from New Sub Convention War Elaborating on how drug networks have moved beyond simple criminal acts, becoming more entwined with organized and international factions. He pointed out that revenues from narcotics frequently feed into wider illicit money streams, some directed towards financing extremist endeavors. These connections, he observed, present an ongoing hurdle for law enforcement, demanding sustained, collaborative strategies over brief fixes.

The talk also explored the wider civic repercussions of these matters. The officer noted that narcotics not only compromise the wellbeing of the public but also erode social fabric by preying on younger and susceptible groups. Terrorist financing, utilizing clandestine routes, further muddies the security environment by obscuring the boundary between criminal enterprise and extremist belief.

A considerable portion of the exchange focused on India’s young populace. The officer utilized the forum to underline the necessity of awareness, prudent decision-making, and community involvement. He emphasized that well-informed and alert citizens are vital in opposing entities that exploit falsehoods, dependency, and social detachment.

These kinds of conversations signal a rising inclination towards balanced viewpoints on security matters, informed by frontline experience. By incorporating serving officials and experts into the public discourse, venues such as The Abhishek Doctrine are fostering a more substantive grasp of India’s domestic security dilemmas extending past the urgency of daily reports.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

