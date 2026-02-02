The Acme Universal Safezone 9 IPO is open for subscription on September 28, 2026, and closes on September 30, 2026

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue.

ACME UNIVERSAL SAFEZONE 9 LIMITED has announced its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), opening on 28th September, 2026, with the Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform

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• Total Issue Size: Issue of 50,60,800 Equity Shares

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• Price Band: ₹65 to ₹71 Per Share

• Lot Size: 1,600 Equity Shares and in multiples thereof

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• Listing on: BSE SME

• Issue Opens: 28th September, 2026

• Issue Closes: 30th September, 2026

• Listing on: 06th October, 2026

ACME UNIVERSAL SAFEZONE 9 LIMITED

• The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of industrial safety footwear within the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) segment.

• It offers 15 product lines across EVA-rubber, Nitrile Rubber and PVC sole types, catering to diverse industrial safety requirements.

• The Company operates four manufacturing facilities located across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

• It caters to sectors including construction, oil & gas, mining, heavy engineering, automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, foundry and power generation.

• The Company distributes its products through direct institutional sales, regional distributors & dealers, and digital & e-commerce channels, supported by channel-partner warehousing at 40+ locations across India.

• It also exports its products to multiple international markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia.

• The Company leverages ICad3D technology for product design and visualisation and SAP S/4 HANA for enterprise resource planning across its manufacturing operations.

“The proposed IPO represents an important milestone in ACME’s journey of over three decades in the industrial safety footwear industry. Since beginning our operations in 1994, we have focused on building manufacturing capabilities, expanding our product portfolio and serving customers across diverse industrial sectors. The IPO will support our plans to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and working capital position as we continue to pursue the next phase of growth.”

Promoter & Managing Director

-Mr. Nitin Tiwari,

Size of the Issue: Tentative issue size is Rs. 36 crores (calculated at cap price)

Objects of the Issue:

• Capital expenditure towards installation of additional machinery

• Capital expenditure for the installation of solar power plant

• Incremental working capital requirements of the Company

Issue Structure

Category

Share Reservation

Fresh Issue Shares

50,60,800

Market Maker Portion

Up to 2,54,400 Equity Shares

QIB Portion

Not more than 23,98,400 Equity Shares

– Anchor Investor Portion

Up to 14,38,400 Equity Shares

– Net QIB (Mutual Funds & Others)

Up to 9,60,000 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors (NII)

Not less than 7,24,800 Equity Shares

Individual Investors (Retail)

Not less than 16,83,200 Equity Shares

Key Revenue Matrix:

Financials (₹ in Lakhs)

Particulars

FY24

FY25

FY26

Revenue From Operations

17,894.40

18,735.58

20,590.31

EBITDA

1,455.08

984.89

1,515.19

EBITDA (%)

8.13%

5.26%

7.36%

PAT

756.48

80.42

585.73

PAT (%)

4.23%

0.43%

2.84%

Disclaimer: ACME UNIVERSAL SAFEZONE 9 LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Gujarat, and thereafter with SEBI and the Stock Exchange. The Red Herring Prospectus is available on the website of the Book Running Lead Manager at www.expertglobal.in, and the Company at www.acmeuniversal9.com. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk; for details relating to the same, please refer to the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled “Risk Factors”. Further, each Applicant, where required, agrees that such Applicant will not sell or transfer any Equity Shares or create any economic interest therein, including any offshore derivative instruments, such as participatory notes, issued against the Equity Shares or any similar security, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable laws and legislation in each jurisdiction, including India.

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