The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Presented an International Food Festival

New Delhi [India], November 27: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation brought back the Internationally recognised Food for Thought Fest to the World Heritage City, Ahmedabad, this November, once again in an exclusive vegetarian avatar. Presented by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, at the prestigious Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre, the event returned as a four days' event in the Heritage City on the 13th, 14th, 15th & 16th of November 2025. The event was inaugurated by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, in the presence of the Mayor of Ahmedabad, the Municipal Commissioner and other leading dignatories.

The festival is known to set the benchmark as a unique forum for conversations, cuisines, and an exchange of ideas and a celebration of the diverse culinary heritage of the South Asian region. The event this year brought back unique bespoke culinary experiences and continued to be packed with infotainment featuring some of the biggest celebrities and experts and the discovery of cuisines with master chefs.

This event was organised by The South Asian Association for Gastronomy- S.A.A.G, who have been presenting Food for Thought Fest annually since 2015. Food for Thought Fest (FFTF) has the distinction of being the only event in South Asia to be covered four times by the internationally acclaimed Associated Press (A.P), between 2015 and 2024.

Conceptualized as a special one-of-a-kind platform that focuses both on the common heritage and history of the region, as well as the unique influences that are a part of it. The festival had the honour of being presented by the Government of Indonesia as the kick off event to 70 years of India - Indonesia friendship at their Embassy in New Delhi in 2018. This year too saw international delegates from Nepal, Spain, Netherlands and the opportunity for the visitors to meet Celebrity Chef Alvar Hinojal Crespo from VALLADOLID City in Spain especially flown down as Valladolid is Sister City of Ahmedabad, who mesmerised the audience with his cookery demo of a famous vegetarian dish from his Michelin Star restaurant.

The second AMC edition this year of this FOOD FESTIVAL (Food for Thought Fest) brought the exciting components that make this a truly unique event. There were talks and panel discussions around culture and cuisine in the "Thought Fest" section, with celebrity speakers, royal families and authors. The "Food Fest" presented cookery workshops with master chefs of the region. Some of the famous personalities that participated this year notably were Star Chef Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Chef Suvir Saran, Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani, Internationally acclaimed author & food critic Rashmi Uday Singh, Master Chef Abhijit Saha, Author Rohini Rana from Nepal, Padma Shri Dr Pushpesh Pant, Royal families of Jashpur, Balasinor, Panchkote and Seohara.

This year too "A Taste of Luxury" section was brought back at the South Asia Food Court, which is a unique concept only at Food For Thought Fest, where Luxury hotels provide only seven dishes, served in tasting portions and priced between INR 150 to 550 only, thus truly providing a taste of luxury to the visitor. Several regional cuisines by local restaurants were also available at the Regional Food Court section to provide a diversity of flavours. The AMC-SAAG Awards to recognise excellence in the South Asia Food Court were presented by the Founders of S.A.A.G and legendary Chef Manjit Gill, in a glittering ceremony on 16th November.

Culinary Experiential Pavilions:

In addition to the above, this year, three curated pavilions, each offering a unique experience were brought back. There was a Luxury Pavillion managed by TAJ Soulinaire showcasing six cuisines and a Hi-Tea at an unbeatable price.

A Spiritual Pavilion that served the food offered as BHOG in the most revered temple of India, the Jagannath Temple in Puri, accompanied with soulful dance performance 'LEELA" based on the life of Lord Krishna, who is worshiped as Lord Jagannath in Puri Dham. This is the only event in India where the bhog being served to Lord Jagannath in Puri is recreated, by the same brahmin cooks from the temple which was served to guests.

There was a unique Coffee Pavilion where the visitor got to experience the journey of coffee from seeing a living coffee plant, the harvested green coffee beans, the process of roasting, the difference between arabica and robusta varieties to finally tasting freshly brewed coffee being offered free of cost. Workshops were held every day free of charge.

About the Founders of S.A.A.G:

Mr. Maneesh Baheti, alumni of The Oberoi Centre for Learning & Development, is a seasoned hotelier with over three decades of experience including 16 years in senior management. Ms. Sonali Anand, with Masters in Tourism Management from Bournemouth University, has senior experience with multinational companies and a second Masters in Social Development from France.

S.A.A.G also has an eminent Advisory Board with Padma Bhushan Mr Shashi Kant Misra as the Chairman and leading professionals such as Michelin Star Chef Atul Kocchar from The U.K, Master Chef Abhijit Saha, Celebrity Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Celebrity Chef Suvir Saran and Chef Michael Swamy.

