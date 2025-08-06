The Akshaya Patra Foundation expands decade-long partnership with Texas Instruments India

Mr. Santhosh Kumar, TI India, and Mr. Dhananjay Ganjoo, TAPF along with their senior leadership team visited GMS Heggadadevanapura, distributing bags and serving mid-day meals.

Supports 40,000 students with mid-day meals

BENGALURU, August 06, 2025: The Akshaya Patra Foundation (TAPF) today announced the sponsorship of 40,000 student meals as part of an expanded initiative with Texas Instruments (TI) India. In honour of its 12-year collaboration and TI’s 40th year of innovation in India, the Foundation recently hosted TI leaders for a special day of service that benefited a local school and underscored TI’s support for creating opportunities in education and access to healthy meals for children.

In a tour of TAPF’s state-of-the-art centralised kitchen, the Foundation showed TI leaders the large-scale meal preparation — from automated cooking processes to efficient last-mile delivery logistics. TAPF and TI leaders then visited a nearby government school, where they recognized top-performing students and teachers and served mid-day meals to students. A symbolic ‘Thank You TI’ wall was unveiled at the school to mark the occasion and TI’s hands-on commitment to corporate citizenship.

“TI India has been a consistent and compassionate partner in our mission to ensure children receive nutritious mid-day meals,”said Shridhar Venkat, CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation.“Their support has helped us enhance kitchen infrastructure and expand our reach to thousands of children across Karnataka.”

Since 2014, TI India has contributed toward TAPF’s capital infrastructure, such as 9 food delivery vehicles, kitchen vessels, and other essential equipment. The company’s support has benefited over 3.75 lakh children across key kitchens in Karnataka. In FY 2023–24 alone, TI funded two new food distribution vehicles and vessels for the VK Hill kitchen, benefiting 8,000 students daily.

“TI India’s collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation reflects our company’s broader commitment to investing in initiatives that improve lives and build stronger communities,” said Santhosh Kumar, president and managing director, TI India. “As we celebrate 40 years in India, we are proud to create positive impact through efforts focused on access to education and healthy meals.”

