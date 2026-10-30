The App Turning What People Know Into Practical Sessions Clients Can Schedule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Interview practice, languages and newcomer help, with ID-verified Experts in public places. A profile of the founder and the marketplace he built with AI tools.

Three days before a final-round interview, a candidate has the questions, the CV and a lot of nerves. What they do not have is someone to practise with. Friends are kind but not sure what a panel will ask. Online videos explain the theory but do not push back.

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That gap, between knowing what to do and having someone who does it for a living show you, is where Timefolk has chosen to build. The know-how people need sits with practitioners, and there has been no simple way to reach them. Someone with an interview tomorrow has no one to rehearse with who has hired for the role. Someone new in a city faces paperwork, transport and local systems with no one to ask. Someone with a deck, a CV or a language to sort out wants one honest read from a person who does it every day.

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Timefolk is a marketplace for practical, in-person sessions with local Experts. A Client picks a skill, sees which Experts offer it nearby and schedules a session at a fixed session fee, in a public place. Timefolk launched publicly on 26 September 2026, with its first focus on Dubai and India.

Two observations and a trip to London

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The business began with two observations from its founder, Sattya.

The first was about where useful know-how sits. It often sits with practitioners who use it every working day.

The second was about how companies can now be built. Sattya believed AI tools had changed what one founder could take on without starting with a large team.

A trip to London tied them together. Sattya was in a city he did not know. He needed practical help from someone who knew how the city's systems worked, and there was no simple way to find that person. So he decided to build one.

Built by one founder, with AI

Timefolk says Sattya built the platform himself, from the first concept to production, using AI tools. AI also supports parts of the company's day-to-day operations.

Starting with the skill, not the profile

A Client does not arrive to scroll through faces. The starting point is a skill.

The list is deliberately practical: interview practice, cabin crew interview preparation, language conversation and pronunciation, Business English, Arabic for daily life, CV review, pitch-deck feedback, newcomer help and AI tools for work.

How the structure works

Experts offer sessions independently and in their own name. Timefolk provides the marketplace, identity verification, payments and platform tools.

A Client starts by choosing a skill and an Expert. Each Expert's profile shows their profession, years of experience and an ID-verified seal, and Experts can share short skill videos, which lets a Client see how an Expert works before they schedule a session. The Client then picks a public place, a time and a length, from 30 minutes to 6 hours.

Experts set their own session fee within their city's range and keep 80% of it. The session fee is fixed and shown before the Client pays. The Expert has 15 minutes to accept, and if they do not, the Client is refunded.

Every member, Client or Expert, completes a government ID and a liveness check, which confirms who each person is. Sessions always take place in public places such as cafés, libraries and coworking spaces, never in a home, hotel room or vehicle. Only the two people in a session see its exact location, and every profile and review can be reported or blocked, with a person reviewing each report. Timefolk is a skills marketplace only.

The two-sided problem

Every marketplace faces the same early question: which side comes first? A Client who finds no Expert in their city has no reason to return. Timefolk's answer is to build the Expert side first, with professionals and practitioners who offer skills people actively want help with, and to let Clients schedule sessions in a city once Experts are available there. A waitlist tells people when Experts arrive near them.

Timefolk runs on iPhone, iPad, Android and the web, in eight languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, French, Hindi, Portuguese, German and Mandarin Chinese. Payments work in 120 countries.

"The idea was practical help with real skills, from people who use them," Sattya said. "Now we want Clients to find the Expert who has done it before, and schedule a session."

For more information and to download the app, visit Timefolk

Instagram: @timefolkinc.

Mail ID: hello@timefolk.com.

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