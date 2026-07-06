The Art of Living and HURL Inaugurate Project SWASTHYA KIRAN: A New Light for Diagnostic Healthcare in Odisha

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6: For many families across Cuttack and neighbouring villages, a critical medical scan once meant long journeys, anxious waiting and precious time lost. With the inauguration of Project SWASTHYA KIRAN at the Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital (SSCASRH), Cuttack, that is set to change.

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The project marks the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Revolution™ Aspire Select CT Scanner, significantly expanding the hospital's capacity to diagnose critical conditions across specialties including neurology, cardiology, oncology, trauma care and emergency medicine. The transformative upgrade is expected to benefit thousands of patients every year, particularly those facing life-threatening conditions such as stroke, trauma and cancer - where every minute counts.

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Access to advanced diagnostic imaging continues to be a challenge for many communities in Odisha. Patients often travel long distances or endure extended waiting periods for CT scans, delaying diagnosis and treatment. In emergencies, such delays can have serious consequences, making timely access to advanced imaging an essential component of quality healthcare. By strengthening diagnostic infrastructure at SSCASRH, Project SWASTHYA KIRAN addresses this critical gap, ensuring that advanced diagnostic services are available closer to the communities that need them most.

Project SWASTHYA KIRAN is the outcome of a partnership between Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd. (HURL) and The Art of Living Social Projects, formalised through an MoU signed at the Art of Living International Center, Bengaluru, in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Guided by Gurudev's vision of compassionate service and holistic well-being, the partnership brings together advanced technology and selfless service to make quality diagnostic healthcare more accessible to underserved communities.

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The initiative will:

- Improve timely access to diagnostics by reducing travel and waiting time, ensuring patients receive critical imaging faster - especially during emergencies such as stroke and trauma.

- Make advanced diagnostics more affordable by providing high-quality CT scanning services closer to home, easing the financial burden on rural and underserved communities.

- Strengthen emergency care by enabling quicker, more accurate diagnosis, supporting earlier medical intervention and improving patient outcomes.

Beyond emergency medicine, the enhanced diagnostic capability will strengthen the hospital's ability to deliver more effective care across a range of clinical specialties. Faster, more precise imaging will help clinicians make informed treatment decisions, improve continuity of care, and reinforce SSCASRH's role as an important healthcare institution serving Cuttack and surrounding communities.

Project SWASTHYA KIRAN is more than the commissioning of advanced medical technology - it is an investment in healthier communities. By bringing timely diagnosis, quality healthcare and renewed hope closer to home, the initiative reflects the shared vision of HURL and The Art of Living Social Projects to ensure that quality healthcare reaches those who need it most.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, founded by humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is committed to transforming lives through community-centred initiatives. Working across healthcare, conservation of water resources, education, women empowerment, and environmental restoration, it partners with governments, NGOs, corporations, and local communities to bring meaningful change. Through its compassionate, service-driven approach, The Art of Living continues to strengthen well-being and nurture a culture of peace and responsibility worldwide.

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