The Art of Living (VVKI) and Indian Navy Sign MoU for Wellness & Leadership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: With the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the HQ Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area (HQTNP) and The Art of Living Government Programs have entered into a landmark partnership to strengthen the well-being, resilience, and leadership capacities of naval personnel. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 14 November '25 at Naval Headquarters, Chennai.

The MoU was formalised by Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Flag Officer Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), and Br. Pragyachaitanya, Chairman, Vyakti Vikas Kendras India (VVKI). This collaboration aims to bring evidence-based wellness, stress-management, and leadership training to officers and sailors serving under the Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area.

Scaling Impact Across Naval Establishments Nationwide

This collaboration builds on a strong foundation already laid across the Indian Navy, where thousands of officers, sailors, and trainees have experienced The Art of Living's training programmes across diverse units and ranks. Backed by scientific research and tailored for high-pressure operational environments, these techniques reinforce the inner readiness that underpins steady performance.For many participants, the tools have become long-term anchors - resources they continue to return to long after the workshops, strengthening the human element at the heart of naval readiness.

Reflections from Officers Across the Services

Across ranks and services, officers from previous batches consistently described the training as deeply transformative:

A Navy Commodore described the programme as an "awesome experience", one that helped him realise the importance of breath and the immense benefits it can bring. He felt that choosing not to attend would have been "the biggest loss." The programme, he said, enabled him to recognise his inner energy and the divine power that can be channelised through meditation, yoga, and Sudarshan Kriya.

Another Commodore noted that although he has always maintained strong personal and professional ethics, the programme will further refine his skills and help him become a calmer, more balanced individual in his work life.

Yet another Navy Commodore reflected that the techniques will help him stay calmer and more balanced, fundamentally changing the way he deals with individuals and issues at work.

Together, their voices capture a common thread: the practices are not just calming, they are reshaping perspectives, strengthening resilience, and offering tools that continue to support them long after the training ends.

Extending Support across Borders: Trauma Relief for Veterans in USA

The power of the programme extends beyond the country. In the US, Project Welcome Home brings mind-body techniques to troops struggling with post traumatic stress, multiple combat deployments and the challenges of reintegration. The programme helps release years of accumulated stress and emotional strain, while specialised practices backed by research restore calm, clarity, and a renewed sense of purpose.

The 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports a sobering reality: in 2022, 6,407 veterans died by suicide. At a time when the U.S. loses an average of 17 veterans a day to suicide, this initiative is making a profound difference - helping veterans heal deeply and reconnect with themselves, their families, and their communities.

Strengthening the Human Element of National Security

As the Navy continues to modernise its infrastructure and capabilities, this MoU places equal emphasis on the human element behind the machinery. It acknowledges that the strength of a force lies not only in its ships and systems, but also in the inner balance, morale, and clarity of the people who serve. Through this partnership, the Art of Living and HQTNP reinforce a shared commitment to nurturing that inner strength - ensuring that those who protect the nation do so with resilience in their minds, steadiness in their emotions, and a deeper sense of purpose within.

