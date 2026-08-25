The Art Qurious presents X Marks Life -A Solo Exhibition by Tushar Waghela at Alliance Française de Delhi

What if the tools we use every day carry a quiet life of their own? Curator: Saloni Jaiwal Preview: 21 August 2026 | 5:00 PM Exhibition: 22–23 August 2026 New Delhi [India], August 22: X Marks Life, a solo exhibition by Tushar Waghela, curated by Saloni Jaiwal and presented by The Art Qurious at Alliance Française de Delhi, begins with objects so familiar that we often overlook them—a child's pull-toy, a pair of pliers, an axe, a loudspeaker. Through these everyday forms, Waghela invites viewers to reconsider the unseen relationships between objects, memory, labour, and identity.

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Using real digital X-ray and CT scan imagery as the foundation of his practice, the artist constructs layered multimedia works that move between the visible exterior and the hidden internal structure. The process is painstaking: digital imaging, intricate hand drawing, repeated layering, and meticulous reworking by hand. The result is a body of work that is both technically rigorous and emotionally resonant, where scientific precision meets artistic contemplation.

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Contemporary in language and avant-garde in vision, Waghela's practice draws inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, particularly the idea that the physical body is merely a vessel. Extending this philosophy to the tools of labour and play, he suggests that objects shaped by continuous use gradually transcend their material existence, becoming silent extensions of the human self. What remains invisible in daily life is made visible through the artist's layered visual language.

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Rather than allowing technology to dominate the narrative, X Marks Life uses it as a medium to reveal intimacy. The works encourage viewers to look beneath the surface of ordinary objects, uncovering hidden histories, emotional traces, and shared human experiences. Precise, contemplative, and subtly unsettling, the exhibition offers a profound meditation on presence, devotion, and the quiet lives of things.

Presented by The Art Qurious and curated by Saloni Jaiwal, X Marks Life speaks to an international contemporary art audience while remaining deeply rooted in Indian philosophical thought. It is an exhibition for viewers who appreciate conceptually ambitious work, technical excellence, and new ways of seeing the familiar.

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Exhibition Details Exhibition: 22–23 August 2026 Preview: 21 August 2026, 5:00 PM Venue: Alliance Française de Delhi (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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