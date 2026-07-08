HT Syndication

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: Marketing has never stood still, and every era has brought with it a force that challenges established playbooks. Today, that force is AI.

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For marketers, AI has sparked equal parts excitement and uncertainty. It is changing how content is created, campaigns are executed, decisions are made and customer experiences are delivered. In B2B marketing, the shift runs deeper. Longer buying cycles, complex stakeholder groups and sharper revenue accountability are pushing marketers to rethink how they influence business growth.

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AI is no longer just a productivity tool. It is beginning to shape how marketers read buyer intent, prioritise accounts, personalise engagement, measure impact and connect marketing activity more directly to pipeline and revenue. The function is moving beyond campaigns and closer to the centre of go-to-market strategy.

Alongside the promise of speed and efficiency comes an equally pressing question: what becomes of the marketer? The answer is not about choosing between human instinct and machine intelligence. It is about learning how they complement each other in a craft that depends as much on measurement and analytics as it does on emotion, creativity and judgment. This philosophy forms the foundation of B2B Marketing UnBoxed 2026.

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Presented by Mavens, India's premier B2B CMO community, and powered by BambooBox, the flagship event will be held on 24 July 2026 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

At a time when every conference promises to predict the future of marketing, UnBoxed asks a simpler question: What will B2B marketers actually do differently on Monday morning? Too many industry events leave attendees with notes, buzzwords and inspiration, but little they can immediately apply. UnBoxed was built to change that.

This year's theme, 'Marketing, Disrupted: Own It or Be Outpaced By It', reflects the growing influence of B2B marketing within organisations. No longer confined to brand building and demand generation, today's B2B marketing leaders are helping shape business strategy, customer experience, product adoption and long-term growth.

What began as an initiative to foster meaningful conversations among B2B marketers has grown into one of the industry's most anticipated community-led gatherings. The inaugural edition in 2025 welcomed 400+ marketing professionals, including 250+ CMOs and senior leaders. The stage featured respected voices including Rajan Anandan, Peak XV Partners; Ranjita Ghosh, Wipro; Praval Singh, Zoho; Kaustubh Chandra, ServiceNow India; Anjali Gupta, The Fractional CMO Company; Udit Agarwal, Exotel; and Amit Thapliyal, Airtel Business Africa; Bharati Sudhir, ex-OpenText; alongside business leaders, founders and practitioners from across the B2B ecosystem.

Building on that momentum, B2B Marketing UnBoxed 2026 returns with a wider industry lens and stronger partner ecosystem. This year's edition is backed by George P. Johnson, CIO Association, Zoho, LinkedIn, Adroit, NeonTrumpet, a HubSpot Platinum Partner, Wizikey, Xoxoday, Enki Studios, Wozku, Bmax, and several other leading brands.

Ankur Saigal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, BambooBox said, "The future belongs to marketers who lead strategy, not get buried in execution. As India's true AI-native ABM agency, we are proud to power UnBoxed 2026 because our mission is to eliminate operational complexity, helping marketing leaders focus on what matters most - driving growth and leading GTM."

With a stronger cross-industry agenda, a practitioner-first approach and conversations spanning AI, GTM transformation, leadership, venture capital, customer experience and business growth, the 2026 edition aims to move beyond discussing disruption to equipping marketers with the confidence and capabilities to lead through it.

Parminder Singh, CEO, Reliance Enterprise Intelligences, stated, "The longer I have worked across technology and business, the more I have realised that the biggest breakthroughs happen when curious people come together and exchange perspectives. That's why I am excited to deliver the keynote at B2B Marketing UnBoxed and be part of those conversations."

Aneesh Reddy, Co-founder & Managing Director, Capillary Technologies added, "As the B2B marketspace continues to evolve, there's immense value in bringing the community together to exchange ideas and challenge conventional thinking. I am delighted to be speaking at UnBoxed 2026 and look forward to engaging with marketing leaders."

One of the defining strengths of UnBoxed is the diversity of perspectives it brings together. By bringing together voices from technology and non-technology sectors alike, UnBoxed challenges the assumption that innovation belongs to any one industry. Instead, it demonstrates that the future of marketing will be shaped by leaders willing to learn across disciplines, industries and experiences. Walk in navigating the disruption. Attend to master it. Walk out ready to lead it.

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