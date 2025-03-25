The Bear House Secures Rs. 3 Crore Investment Deal from Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25: In the latest episode of the business reality TV series Shark Tank India, aired on Sony LIV on March 13th, the co-founders of The Bear House, a contemporary men's apparel and accessories brand specialising in smart casuals--Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya--have secured a Rs. 3 crore investment from Shark Namita Thapar.

The investment deal from Namita, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, who is known for her expertise in scaling businesses, includes Rs. 1 crore for a 1% equity stake and Rs. 2 crore as debt. In the episode, which featured Sharks Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Viraj Bahl, and Kunal Bahl, the couple impressed the judges with The Bear House's profitability, scalability, and product offerings. Shark Aman even described the brand as 'too good to be true.'

Advertisement

Shark Kunal Bahl also expressed interest and offered to invest Rs. 3 crore for a 3% equity stake at a Rs. 100 crore valuation. Harsh and Tanvi Somaiya felt Namita Thapar's offer aligned better with their vision and decided to move forward with her when choosing between the two Sharks.

This menswear brand, inspired by European fashion and known for its high-quality, minimalistic, and smart casuals designed for hybrid work cultures, received high praise from the investors.

Advertisement

"Being on Shark Tank and earning the trust and support of the judges is a pivotal moment for The Bear House team! Having them experience our garments and believe in our business model through this investment validates our vision--giving Indian men the freedom to express their unique selves through our clothes, no matter where they go or what they do. This experience has solidified our reputation as a powerhouse in the menswear segment," said Tanvi Somaiya, Co-founder of The Bear House.

"Our philosophy has always been simple--our product is our brand ambassador!" added Harsh Somaiya, Co-founder of The Bear House.

Having already established an offline presence in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad this year, the brand aims to expand into other Tier I, Tier II cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. It expects to surpass Rs. 140 crore in net revenue this year, with over 40% YoY growth.

In addition to its strong presence on Myntra--where it holds the top spot in the casual shirts category--the brand is also available on Flipkart, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Nykaa, and Amazon. It is further expanding its reach through collaborations with hyperlocal quick-commerce platforms like Zepto.

"Your story sounds too good to be true--but it's not just a story, it's your reality. Despite facing setbacks, you've emerged stronger, with a smile on your face and integrity intact. That resilience and commitment make me want to believe in you," said Namita Thapar while making her offer.

She maintained the brand's Rs. 100 crore valuation, offering Rs. 1 crore for a 1% equity stake and Rs. 2crore in debt at a 10% interest rate, repayable over five years.

Founded in 2017 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya as a passion project, The Bear House has grown into a premium menswear brand known for its impeccable quality and versatile designs. Catering to discerning Indian consumers who seek effortless transitions between professional and social settings, The Bear House offers a curated range of smart casuals, including shirts, especially popular for its flannel shirts, t-shirts, bottoms, denims, polos, blazers, accessories, and footwear. Designed for modern Indian men who aspire to "Go Everywhere, Do Everything," the brand seamlessly blends international craftsmanship with contemporary style.

The Bear House recently made waves on Shark Tank India, securing investment to fuel its next phase of growth. The brand, expected to cross Rs. 140 crore in net revenue this year with an anticipated 40%+ YoY growth, plans to reinvest the funding into online and offline expansion, along with strategic marketing initiatives leveraging Shark Tank's reach.

The brand is currently accessible through its e-commerce-enabled website, www.thebearhouse.com, brand's own app and a growing retail footprint. It operates through Broadway, which is a D2C Multi brand store, present in Delhi and Hyderabad. The brand also recently opened its first EBO in Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. Looking ahead, The Bear House aims to launch multiple EBOs in the coming year, further strengthening its presence in India's fashion landscape--both online and offline.

In addition to its existing partnerships with Myntra--where it holds the top spot in shirts--the brand is also available on Tata Cliq, Nykaa, Amazon and other growing marketplace platforms. The brand is expanding further through new collaborations with hyperlocal quick-commerce platforms like Zepto, where it is already available.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)