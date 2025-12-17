Ripple Labs announced the expansion of its US dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, to major Ethereum Layer-2 networks. It is partnering with Wormhole to enable native transfers across Optimism, Base, Ink, and Unichain. Still, many smaller investors are getting interested in the best altcoins to buy. DeepSnitch AI is the top option, raising more than $825,000, priced at $0.02846 and delivering over 87% profits to early investors.

Ripple takes RLUSD multichain Ripple confirmed that it is piloting its RLUSD stablecoin on several Ethereum Layer-2 blockchains, including Optimism, Base, Kraken's Ink, and Unichain. This expansion is being executed in partnership with Wormhole, a leading cross-chain interoperability protocol. Unlike traditional bridge mechanisms that rely on "wrapped" tokens, Wormhole's Native Token Transfers (NTT) standard will allow RLUSD to move across blockchains as a real asset.

This ensures that liquidity remains fragmented but fungible, a critical feature for institutional adoption. Ripple stated that this move is essential for a scalable, efficient, and interoperable future, acknowledging that stablecoins must exist wherever demand and utility are found.

The decision to expand beyond the XRP Ledger and Ethereum mainnet shows the growing dominance of Layer-2s as the primary venues for DeFi activity.

What are the altcoins with strong momentum DeepSnitch AI: One of the best altcoins to buy now DeepSnitch AI stands out as the top gem among the best altcoins to buy because it addresses the most pressing needs of the modern investor: data, speed, and safety. Unlike speculative meme coins or slow-moving infrastructure tokens, DeepSnitch AI offers "Live Utility" that is generating value right now.

As the market floods with new tokens on Base and Optimism due to Ripple's expansion, traders will need DeepSnitch's tools more than ever to filter through the noise.

The DeepSnitch platform features three powerful AI agents that are operational during the presale. SnitchScan serves as an automated auditor, instantly scanning smart contracts for malicious code and rug pull vectors.

SnitchFeed tracks high-net-worth wallets in real-time. SnitchGPT acts as a natural language analyst, allowing users to ask complex market questions and receive answers instantly. This utility has driven the presale to raise over $825,000, with the token price climbing 87% to $0.02846. Moreover, there are already rumors of Tier 1 exchange listings when DeepSnitch AI launches by January.

https://youtu.be/5y2RptTFfyM?si=_edb5JX9ThzpaOHo NEAR Protocol (NEAR): One of the altcoins with strong momentum NEAR Protocol has declined by 14% in the last seven days as of December 16th, underperforming the crypto market. This weakness suggests that capital is rotating out of older "Ethereum killers" and into newer narratives like Layer-2s and AI utility tokens.

The long-term outlook for NEAR reflects this stagnation. Analysts predict that by 2028, the average trading price for NEAR will be around $5.12, with a maximum potential of $5.96. A potential ROI of 289% over four years is respectable, but it pales in comparison to the potential 50x or 100x gains offered by a presale like DeepSnitch AI.

Quack AI (Q): One of the top growth token picks Quack AI represents the speculative side of the AI sector. The token had a price increase of 10% within the same period, showing resilience in a choppy market. However, it is still underperforming compared to other Ethereum ecosystem tokens, which are up by over 12%.

Technical indicators show a "bearish" sentiment with high volatility, suggesting that the current rally may be fragile. Price predictions for Quack AI forecast a 107% rise to reach $0.02890 by December 2026. Furthermore, Quack AI's "extreme fear" rating indicates that investor confidence is shaky.

The bottom line Investing in infrastructure is a slow game. The real money in 2026 will be made by investing in the best altcoins to buy. DeepSnitch AI is the ultimate option.

With over $825,000 raised, a massive 100% bonus available via code DSNTVIP100, and a January launch that aligns perfectly with the market's recovery, DeepSnitch AI is the top pick among the best altcoins to buy right now.

FAQs What are the single best altcoins to buy for aggressive growth? DeepSnitch AI is one of the best altcoins to buy now for many investors. Its unique combination of live AI utility and viral potential beats other rising altcoin sectors.

How does Ripple's RLUSD news affect rising altcoin sectors? Ripple's expansion to Layer-2s like Base and Optimism brings massive stablecoin liquidity to these chains. This is bullish for the entire DeFi ecosystem.

Why is DeepSnitch AI performing better than NEAR? DeepSnitch AI is in its presale phase, which insulates it from broader market sell-offs. In comparison, NEAR suffers from capital rotation.

