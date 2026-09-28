The Biggest Business Bonanza in the Hospitality Sector Is Here

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Exponential Real Estate World, the Mumbai-based networking and knowledge platform uniting elite professionals across India’s real estate and infrastructure ecosystem, today announced Hospitality Connect 2026, an ambitious one-day business conclave on Saturday, 10 October 2026, at Hotel Ginger,Near Airport, Vile Parle East, Mumbai.

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The gathering will place hospitality operators, hotel chain owners, real estate developers, designers and service partners on a single floor, and has been framed by its organisers as a working day for the industry rather than a ceremonial conference.

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The announcement follows the platform’s 10th Physical Meet, held at the same venue on 28 August 2026, and carries that proven format of high-impact physical gathering into the hospitality corridor, where real estate capital, design, operations and guest experience now meet. Organised under the leadership of Founder and Promoter Mr. Nikhil Shah and Mr. Nikhil Jalan, the programme will move through expert panel discussions on the pressing challenges facing hospitality, a curated exhibition of distinctive products and services, and a networking arena built for face-to-face conversations with genuine chain owners and elite decision makers.

Delegates are being invited for three reasons that the organisers treat as one commercial argument. First, the panels are meant to unlock expert insight that can travel from the stage to the P&L; costs, talent, design, technology, sustainability and guest demand. Second, the exhibition will not be a generic trade hall but a display of solutions that operators and developers can evaluate and act upon the same day. Third, and most commercial, the room is being designed so that relationships convert into mandates, partnerships and order books before the brochure is filed away.

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Founder and Promoter Mr. Nikhil Shah described the gathering as a rare open door for the entire hospitality–real estate continuum. “This is one of the biggest opportunities for everyone to be in the room,” he said. “Hospitality Connect 2026 is not another seminar. It is a working day for people who want to learn, display what they do best, and walk out with business. Seats are filling up fast. Grab the opportunity and register.”

Mr. Nikhil Jalan, who shares leadership of the programme, put the same invitation in commercial terms. “We are here to serve the industry,” he said. “We see that everybody who comes can generate a minimum business of Rs 2 crore. This is the most ambitious event in recent history; a day where hospitality and real estate sit together, solve problems together, and leave with work on the table.”

Hospitality Connect 2026 will convene eminent names from hospitality and real estate as guests, alongside service providers, real estate principals and business partners. Event curating is being led by Mr. Tusharr Vyas, whose programme craft has become a signature of Exponential Real Estate World’s physical meets, with marketing and promotional support from Mr. Mansoor Ali and Mr. Girish Wankhede. Seats are filling up fast, and the organisers have asked hospitality and real estate professionals to treat 10 October as a working day for the industry, not a date to watch from the sidelines.

Exponential Real Estate World, founded by Mr. Nikhil Shah, unites elite real estate professionals, architects, designers, developers and allied experts through high-impact physical meets and summits that create connections, share knowledge and open business. Brand management, marketing, social media and corporate PR for the platform are handled by Entity One ESPL, founded by Mr. Girish Wankhede, who also serves on the Executive Committee of Exponential Real Estate World.

Registration, partnership and media enquiries may be directed to the Exponential Real Estate World secretariat / Entity One ESPL.

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