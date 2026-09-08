For much of the past decade, career growth was driven by deep functional expertise. Today, organisations expect professionals to think beyond their specialisation, collaborate across functions and markets, and make commercially sound decisions in increasingly complex environments. Roles are expanding faster than skills can keep pace, expertise has a shorter shelf life, and the ability to connect diverse business disciplines is becoming as valuable as technical proficiency.

Several forces are driving this shift, including automation and accelerating AI adoption. According to McKinsey's State of AI 2025, 88% of organisations now use AI in at least one business function, yet only a small share report measurable business impact. The gap highlights a growing need for professionals who can exercise sound judgement, evaluate trade-offs, and translate emerging technologies into business outcomes.

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Responding to this evolution in management, The University of Western Australia (UWA), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), offers the fully online Master of Business Administration (MBA) - Global. Designed for working professionals, the program develops the cross-functional, strategic, and global business capabilities needed to lead in an increasingly interconnected world.

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A learning journey that builds to an international credential Rather than asking professionals to pause their careers for a traditional MBA, the program follows a progressive pathway that allows students to build credentials while working and seamlessly progress toward a globally recognised master's degree.

Year 1 Complete six modules from IIM Kozhikode to earn the Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Business Management. Students also receive 36 credits through UWA's Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), ensuring their learning contributes directly to the master's program.

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Year 2 Continue with six modules delivered by UWA that are focused on international business, global strategy, and cross-market leadership, and graduate with an internationally recognised Master of Business Administration (MBA) - Global, while benefiting from the academic strengths of both schools and alumni network of UWA.

Complementing the core curriculum is a series of AI-focused masterclasses that explore how emerging technologies are reshaping management practice across functions. Rather than treating AI as a standalone discipline, these sessions demonstrate how AI can be applied to improve decision-making, accelerate innovation, and create business value.

Students will explore topics including: • AI in Organisational Behaviour – from intelligent feedback loops to emotional intelligence bots.

• Building and Testing MVPs with GenAI – rapidly taking ideas from concept to market in under 60 minutes.

• GenAI for Data Analysis – integrating generative AI with statistical thinking to make faster, more informed business decisions.

By embedding AI within broader management contexts, the program helps students develop the judgement to determine where AI creates value, where human leadership matters most, and how the two can work together to drive organisational performance.

Reflecting on the program's impact, Hemant Parikh, Managing Director and CEO of Reliant Overseas Ltd & Group, says, "The dual credentials from Emeritus/UWA and IIM Kozhikode have already enriched my strategic outlook, enabling me to drive innovation across our operations in four continents." He also credits the program with demonstrating "the power of global collaboration" through interactions with teachers and a diverse cohort of professionals. Echoing the program's practical focus, Aradhana Potteth, Senior SAP Consultant at LTIMindtree, shares, "The program structure challenges you to apply yourself in the real world rather than just theoretical knowledge." She further highlights the value of the learning community, calling it "networking at its best" after engaging with professionals from a wide variety of industries and experience levels.

The program’s long-term value is further reinforced by two leading institutions: • UWA is ranked 77th in the world (QS World University Rankings 2027) • IIM Kozhikode is among India's leading management institutions and is ranked #3 in India in the NIRF Management Rankings 2025.

• Upon graduation, students join UWA's global alumni network of over 155,000 graduates across 60+ countries.

As the nature of management continues to evolve, organisations will increasingly differentiate professionals by the quality of their judgement rather than the breadth of their technical toolkit. Building that capability requires more than learning the latest technology, it requires a management education that develops strategic thinking, cross-functional perspectives, and the confidence to make decisions in an increasingly complex global business environment.

To learn more about the program, visit (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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