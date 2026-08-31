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Home / Business / The Blessed Ones Opens 9th Branch in Patna on August 26

The Blessed Ones Opens 9th Branch in Patna on August 26

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Patna (Bihar) [India], August 31: The Blessed Ones (TBO), an organisation committed to supporting children with special needs and building an inclusive society, has opened its 9th branch in Patna, bringing quality therapy and special education closer to families in Bihar.

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Founded in 2022 by parents, doctors and professionals, TBO provides occupational, speech, behavioural and physiotherapy, along with special education and structured learning, through a multidisciplinary approach.

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TBO's Individual-Tandem-Group (ITG) therapy model combines personalised intervention with peer interaction and real-world experiences, helping children develop communication, motor, behavioural and social skills.

TBO also extends its reach beyond physical centres through Coables, its digital therapy platform that enables families to access speech, occupational and behavioural therapy online, irrespective of their location.

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Complementing its care ecosystem is SafeScan, a simple technology-enabled safety solution. An iron-on QR sticker placed on a child's clothing, backpack or shoes allows anyone who finds a separated child to connect with the parent without downloading an app. The parent receives an instant WhatsApp alert along with the approximate scan location.

The Patna launch marks another step in TBO's mission of "From Isolation to Inclusion"--making therapy, education, technology and support more accessible to children and families across India.

The Blessed Ones

[The Blessed Ones](https://www.theblessedones.in)

[Coables](https://www.coables.com)

[SafeScan](https://safescan.theblessedones.in)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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