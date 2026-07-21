The Blessed Ones Opens Its 9th Centre in Patna: A New Home for Inclusive Care

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Patna (Bihar) [India], July 21: For families in Patna, a diagnosis like autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, or global developmental delay has too often meant travelling to Delhi or Mumbai for the right therapists. That changes this August, as TBO opens its ninth centre -- its first outside Maharashtra, and Delhi-NCR.

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All Therapies, Under One Roof

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Patna families will have access to a single, coordinated care team offering:

* Special education, tailored to each child's stage and style of learning

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* Occupational therapy for motor, sensory, and daily living skills

Speech and language therapy

* Behaviour therapy, delivered with dignity

* Physiotherapy, for motor and mobility needs

* Group-based interventions for social skill-building with peers

No shuttling between clinics -- one shared plan, followed by every therapist.

Internationally Proven, Fully Documented

TBO's model draws on globally recognised, evidence-based paediatric therapy practices, already supporting over 300 children across its existing centres. Every centre, including Patna, runs on complete documentation and transparency -- structured assessments, recorded therapy plans, and clear progress tracking, so parents always know what's being done and why.

This isn't just an expansion -- it's a statement that world-class neurodevelopmental care shouldn't be limited to a handful of metro cities.

From Isolation to Inclusion: The Story of The Blessed Ones

There is a moment every parent of a neurodiverse child knows -- when a doctor first says "autism," "ADHD," or "developmental delay." A thousand questions follow: Where do we go from here? Will my child be accepted?

For too many Indian families, the answers have been scattered -- a speech therapist here, an occupational therapist there, rarely anyone talking to the others. The Blessed Ones (TBO) was founded in 2022 to close that gap, not as a single clinic, but as a movement.

The name itself carries the philosophy: every child who walks through TBO's doors is treated as blessed, not broken -- different, not less. TBO was founded by a collective of parents, doctors, and professionals, including Amitej Priyadarshi, who brought nearly two decades of experience in financial services technology into building systems that actually work for families navigating a diagnosis.

TBO's mission is simple: no child should be left behind. Its vision is a world where every child is accepted, supported, and empowered -- not "fixed," not "normalised," but empowered -- a philosophy reflected in the brand's voice: "Born to Stand Out" and "Think Unlimited."

One Roof, Every Discipline

TBO's multidisciplinary model -- special education, occupational therapy, speech therapy, behaviour therapy, physiotherapy, and group interventions -- means every therapist works from the same plan, so skills learned in one room carry into real life: the classroom, the playground, the dinner table. TBO also runs an assisted dog therapy programme, one of several ways it looks beyond conventional tools to reach each child.

Nine Centres, One Standard of Care

From a single idea in 2022, TBO has grown to nine centres, supporting over 300 children with 120+ therapists, educators, and specialists -- 5 branches in Pune, plus Nagpur, Navi Mumbai (Kharghar), and Greater Noida, with Patna opening next. Every new city is chosen by the same question: where are children currently underserved?

Coables: Inclusion Beyond the Clinic Walls

Not every family lives near a centre -- so Coables (www.coables.com), TBO's online therapy platform, brings the same speech, occupational, behavioural, and special-education support into homes anywhere with an internet connection. Together, TBO's centres and Coables form one continuum of care, meeting families wherever they are.

Why It Matters

Neurodevelopmental conditions affect a significant and growing number of children in India, yet awareness and access to consistent therapy remain inconsistent -- or absent -- across much of the country. TBO exists not just to provide therapy, but to change a conversation: neurodiverse children aren't a burden to be managed quietly, but individuals with enormous potential who deserve to be seen and celebrated.

Whether you're a parent seeking support, a professional who wants to join this work, or simply someone who believes every child deserves to belong, The Blessed Ones and Coables are building that future, one centre and one session at a time.

Connect with The Blessed Ones

Website: www.theblessedones.in

Online Therapy: www.coables.com

Email: info@theblessedones.in

Together, we're building a future where every child belongs.

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