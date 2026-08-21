The Body Shop Strengthens Retail Footprint with New Store Launch at DLF Summit, Gurugram

BusinessWire India

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 21: The Body Shop, the iconic British-born international ethical beauty brand, has unveiled its newest store at DLF Summit, Gurugram, deepening its retail footprint in North India. The launch reflects The Body Shop's ongoing commitment to purpose-led retail, bringing ethical beauty closer to customers through spaces built around the communities they serve.

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As modern customers increasingly seek meaningful in-store experiences, The Body Shop continues to reimagine its retail spaces into vibrant, community-first hubs that actively mirror and celebrate local culture. The new Gurugram store brings this vision to life through an immersive design inspired by the city's distinctive blend of modern ambition, entrepreneurial energy and cultural roots.

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At the heart of the new store is a captivating custom mural that captures the multi-faceted spirit of Gurugram. The artwork beautifully weaves together the city's iconic skyline, bustling retail districts, metro network and thriving cafe culture. It highlights everyday local moments; from professionals working on laptops to shoppers navigating vibrant streets, interwoven with subtle Haryana folk art-inspired motifs. Rendered in a striking palette, the mural creates a visual celebration of a city that seamlessly blends rapid urban growth with local traditions.

Beyond its striking interiors, the store offers customers an immersive shopping experience across The Body Shop's Skincare, Bodycare, Haircare, Fragrance and Makeup portfolio. Interactive product discovery zones and personalised customer engagement encourage visitors to explore the brand's ethical beauty philosophy in a welcoming, experience-led environment.

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Speaking on the launch, Vishal Chaturvedi, Chief Revenue Officer, The Body Shop, said: "Retail today is about much more than transactions. Customers want spaces that feel relevant, engaging and connected to the communities they live in. Gurugram is one of India's most dynamic hubs, and we wanted our newest store to reflect its unique energy and individuality. By weaving local stories into the retail experience, we're creating a destination that celebrates the city while giving customers a more meaningful way to engage with The Body Shop and our core values."

The opening of the DLF Summit store marks another significant milestone in The Body Shop India's retail growth journey, reinforcing the brand's vision of creating immersive retail experiences that resonate with local communities while staying true to its purpose-led ethos.

The opening of the DLF Summit store marks another milestone in The Body Shop India's retail expansion journey. With around 200 stores nationwide, the brand continues to strengthen its footprint through strategic expansion and enhanced retail experiences, with plans to open 20 to 30 new stores this fiscal while making its purpose-led, ethically sourced beauty portfolio more accessible across India.

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