The Body Whispers Before It Shouts: Cura Launches #SharirBoltaHai on Ayurveda Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: On the 11th Ayurveda Day, Cura has launched #SharirBoltaHai, a campaign built on an uncomfortable observation: Indians do not ignore their health. They wait for a diagnosis to give them permission to take it seriously.

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Nobody thinks about their liver until a report comes back bad. Nobody thinks about their kidneys until there is a stone. The organ was signalling for years. The body whispers long before it shouts, and most of us only answer once it starts shouting.

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Sharir bolta hai. Sunna seekhiye. The body speaks. Learn to listen.

Cura, a wellness brand built on Ayurvedic science rather than an Ayurvedic brand, has organised its wellness range around that gap, around how people actually experience their bodies rather than the way a pharmacopoeia organises them. The campaign takes its cue from the Ministry of Ayush's Ayurveda Day 2026 theme, "Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow": a healthier tomorrow depends on what people notice today.

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"As a 27-year-old manufacturer with 3,000 doctors who recommend us by name, our commitment goes beyond product announcements to changing how people relate to their health," said Aditya Mihir, Executive Director at Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited. "We designed our range around how people actually experience their bodies day to day, rather than just listing products. For us, heritage alone isn't enough; true credibility comes from process. That's why every formulation is brewed fresh every 48 hours in SS-grade kettles, backed by over 65 patented formulations, and produced entirely through zero-fossil-fuel solar power across all our facilities."

"In clinical consultation, late presentation is an everyday reality," said Dr Avantika Soni, BAMS, Ayurvedic Consultant at Cura. "Patients regularly arrive with a concerning lab report or an advanced diagnostic scan, rather than with the subtle symptom they noticed months earlier. The gap between those two moments is where most of the difficulty sits."

Nine territories, one system

Within the Liver range, Amrita Liv Juice serves as the core formulation, supported by Bhumi Amla Juice and Punarnava Makoy Juice.

Within the Digestive Health range, Gut Health Juice serves as the core formulation, alongside Udar Amrit Juice and Trifala Aloevera Juice.

Piles is the territory where the campaign's argument is sharpest. Nobody fails to notice piles. People wait anyway, often for years, because they would rather not raise it. Arsh Cura is Cura's formulation in this territory.

Across the remaining six territories; Diabetes, Heart, Lungs, Kidney, Brain and Joint Pain the range extends with Sugar Cura Juice, Advanced Diabic Care Juice, Neem Karela Jamun Juice, Karela Jamun Juice, Jamun Juice and Vijaysar Juice (with Karela and Jamun); Heart Fitness Juice, B.P. Care Juice, Heart Cure Juice and Cholesterol Care Juice; Asthma Care Juice; Patherol Choor Juice; Shankapushpi Juice with Brahmi; and Harsingar Juice.

Through #SharirBoltaHai, Cura is arguing for a shift from reactive diagnosis to everyday attention, and making the case that a wellness brand's credibility rests on how it manufactures, not on how long it has existed.

About Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited

Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited is a wellness brand built on Ayurvedic science, not an Ayurvedic brand. Founded in 1999 in Ghaziabad, Cura brings 27 years of operation and a portfolio of 500+ products. India's first solar-powered, zero-fossil-fuel Ayurvedic manufacturer across all five manufacturing units, Cura brews fresh every 48 hours in SS-grade kettles, holds 65+ patented formulations, and operates an NABL-tested lab backed by ISO-GMP and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. 3,000+ doctors across 28+ states recommend Cura by name.

Cura Hai, Toh Health Hai.

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