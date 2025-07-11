The Bombay Founders' Club Completes One Year, Grows Three Times in Size

India 's new community for entrepreneurs has created a home-like space in Mumbai and Pune, with plans to open a new chapter in Delhi on 19th July MUMBAI, India, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bombay Founders' Club (BFC), a thriving community for early- and growth-stage entrepreneurs, has grown over 300% in the span of just one year. The club has steadily expanded from a close-knit group of 30 to a vibrant network of over 300 active founders across Mumbai and Pune. BFC is an extremely curated, invite-only community; it has received over 17,000 applications, yet its acceptance rate remains at just 4%.

Unlike traditional networking platforms, BFC does not collect contacts and is not meant for business networking. The BFC community platform has been formed to create trusted circles, real conversations, and meaningful relationships among budding entrepreneurs. A majority of its members are youthful founders, representing a new generation of ambitious, energetic entrepreneurs who value authenticity over optics and community over competition.

" India's founders are building fast. Within one year, membership has grown three times and we also plan to start a new chapter in Delhi. What they need isn't just capital or conferences—they need community they can blend in with without the pressures of performance and valuations. This is why BFC exists. As a place that feels like home for people, where relationships run deeper than handshakes," said Devarsh Saraf, Founder & CEO, BFC.

The BFC has hosted over 50 curated meetups, creating spaces where ventures are shaped organically through peer learning, vulnerability, and shared ambition. Following its rapid growth in Mumbai and Pune, the BFC is preparing to launch its Delhi chapter on 19th July and roll out new formats tailored to the evolving needs of India's founders.

What began as six founders gathering around a table in Mumbai has grown into one of India's most promising startup movements. It is redefining what it means to build a startup community by placing real connection, trust, and belonging at its core.

About Bombay Founders' Club (BombayFoundersClub.com) Bombay Founders' Club (BFC) is a fast-growing community designed exclusively for early- and growth-stage startup founders. Started in Mumbai, BFC provides a trusted space where entrepreneurs come together to share challenges, forge genuine relationships, and collaborate meaningfully. With active chapters in Mumbai and Pune, and Delhi next in line, BFC is becoming the go-to space for India's next generation of founders.

