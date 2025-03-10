VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: India's Brilliance Education, Healthcare, Fitness & Sports, Business Summit & Awards 2025 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi, which was a prestigious ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change to the field of Education, Healthcare, Fitness & Sports, Business.

The announcements of winners were done on 1st March 2025 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi.

INDIA'S BRILLIANCE SUMMIT & AWARDS 2025 gives recognition to those who are making a difference around and making an impact locally, nationally, and globally.

Which believes in celebrating struggle, hard work, journey, and achievements, and also inspiring others! It aims to honor, and give recognition to the people who are changing globally by establishing new standards of excellence for evaluating all aspects of society from all sectors from - Education, Fitness & Sports, Healthcare, and Business.

India, Which Is Rapidly Moving Towards Development, Is Today Making Its Own Identity In The World Of Sports Also.

Today, Under The Leadership Of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, There Has Been Tremendous Expansion In The Sports Sector.

The Modi Government Has Brought Training For Players, Useful Resources, Opportunities At National, International Forums And Transparency In Selection For Big Competitions.

Chief Guest And Guest of Honor

- Prof. S P Singh Baghel ---- Union Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry And Dairying Of India

- Krishan Kumar --- (Assistant P. F. Commissioner) Ministry of Labour & Employment Govt Of India

- Dr. Harit Chaturvedi - Chairman of Max Institute of Cancer Care

- Shari Rakesh Kumar Shastri -Yoga Teacher (Founder of Ganga Yog Nyas)

- The Great Khali ---Indian professional wrestler

Special Guest

- Anju Bhadoria - Inspector of Delhi Police

- Naval Kishore Ji - S I from Delhi Police

Among the distinguished winners were renowned achievers such as

- DR NATURE WELLNESS PVT LTD

- RAMANAND INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY & MANAGEMENT

- JAYOTI VIDYAPEETH WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY

- LNCT UNIVERSITY

- SRIJAN IVF

- GOHAR ARA

- MANMOHAN SHARMA

- DR. AVANINDER KAUR

- CSC BAL VIDYALAYA

- RAJEEV VERMA

- PIVOTAL FITNESS SPORTS

- HBEONLABS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

- WINZ AWARDS & TROPHY

- DELHI DIAGNOSTIC AND HEART CENTRE

- SANJANA (DELHI POLICE)

- DR. MOHD. TALIB

- KAMAL KISHORE

- HIMANI (INTERNATIONAL RUGBY PLAYER)

- DR. MANISHA RAZA

- DR. PRAVEEN KUMAR BHATI

- LIFEWINS TECHNOLOGIES

- FOTO FARMERS

- HAADI IBRAHIM

- ARUN KUMAR

- KAUR MANPREET CREATION

- SHREY SADH

- DR. HARDIK PATEL

- NEHA

- BABLI RAJPUT

- JYOTI CHOUDHRY

- SPEED UP KIDS

- MEGHA RAWAT

- SHALINI MOURAY

- SHAKSHI

- ARMAN AHMED

- NIKHIL

- DR. ANITA RATH

- DR. RABI NARAYAN SATAPATHY

-THE PACIFIC HOLIDAY WORLD

Kosar Ara (CEO) and Sudhir Singh M.D The Brilliance Research Said That The Winners Have Exemplified Excellence Amongst Their Peers In The Fitness & Sports / Healthcare / Education / Business Sector. By Competing With The Very Best From Their Sector, Winners Know That Their Work Has Been Evaluated By The Sharpest Minds In The Sector And That Their Services And Contributions Have Truly Excelled.

These Awards Intend To Inspire Others Towards Big Achievements.

The Brilliance Research Is a Platform That Identifies and Encourages Talent.

The Brilliance Research with Great Honor Presents This Award to The Most Deserving Individuals and Organizations.

The Brilliance research experienced Panelists and a full-fledged Advisory board members which consists of nos. Sponsor by Pivotal Fitness and Sports.

