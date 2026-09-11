New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The British School New Delhi hosted a special evening celebrating the richness, diversity and cultural heritage of India, bringing together members of its international community to experience the many traditions of the country it calls home.

Held on 07 September 2026, the event sought to raise awareness of Unveiling India: An Incredible Journey, an existing school club that encourages students and members of the wider school community to explore and celebrate India's diverse cultural heritage. The evening marked an opportunity to bring the initiative to a wider audience and build greater engagement around its vision.

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Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Representative, New Delhi Office (L); Vanita Uppal OBE, Director, The British School New Delhi Timothy Curtis, Director and UNESCO Representative of the New Delhi Regional Office, and an esteemed TBS alum, attended the event as Chief Guest, joining students, families, staff and members of the school community for an evening of music, fashion and food.

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A highlight of the evening was a special performance by renowned artist Sonam Kalra and The Sufi Gospel Project. Their distinctive musical repertoire, bringing together Indian folk and Sufi traditions with contemporary influences, offered a powerful celebration of India's rich musical heritage.

The evening also featured a fashion showcase presented by members of The British School community, highlighting traditional and contemporary ensembles representing different states of India. Guests were also treated to a selection of Indian refreshments, celebrating the country's diverse culinary traditions.

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Vanita Uppal OBE, Director, The British School New Delhi said, “The curtain raiser for ‘Unveiling India: An Incredible Journey’ revealed the deep resonance of the values and ethos of The British School with the core of what defines India - Vasudeva Kutumbakam (The world is one family). Our deep appreciation and respect for diversity coupled with our belief in a shared humanity underpinned the spectacular showcase of India’s rich cultural heritage. The school community came together in a dazzling display of the exquisite fabrics, weaves and costumes from across the country, followed by a mesmerising and soulful concert by the ever-so-talented Sonam Kalra and the Sufi Gospel Project. The story of incredible India will continue to be unveiled in our classrooms and events.” As an international and multicultural school, The British School New Delhi recognises the importance of developing a meaningful connection with the country in which its students live and learn. Unveiling India: An Incredible Journey provides a platform for the community to discover the country's history, traditions, arts and diverse cultural expressions, while fostering greater appreciation for the richness of India's heritage.

About The British School New Delhi The British School New Delhi is an inclusive, not-for-profit international school located in the heart of the diplomatic area of New Delhi. Founded in 1963 by the then British High Commissioner and his wife, the award-winning school offers high-quality education to British, expatriate and local families by drawing on the best facets of a rich and culturally diverse community. www.british-school.org (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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