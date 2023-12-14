The bull on the run—Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, December 14

Sensex jumped 796.64 points to hit an all-time high of 70,381.24 and Nifty 222.1 points to arrive at its record peak of 21,148.45 on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signalled the possibility of three rate cuts in 2024, according to agency reports.

US Fed effect

Well, not just the Indian benchmark equity indices, markets across the world rallied as the Fed indicated that the tightening of US monetary policy was coming to an end and there could also be a possibility of “lower borrowing costs in 2024”.

No change in the key interest rate for the third straight time indicated that the US Fed Reserve was “likely done raising rates after having imposed the fastest string of increases in four decades to fight painfully high inflation,” as per agency reports.

The Federal Reserve System is the central bank of the United States.

It performs five general functions to promote the effective operation of the US economy and, more generally, the public interest. According to its website, its role includes conducting the nation’s monetary policy to promote maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates in the economy and promoting the stability of the financial system.

Basically the bottom line is that any change in interest rates by the Fed impacts global markets, including in India.

Buoyancy in Indian markets

A sharp rise in November retail inflation may have acted as a dampener on some days but the Indian benchmark indices hit multiple highs this December, jumping over many milestones ahead of the US Fed meeting.

Experts say “better-than-expected” job data in the US helped ease pressure on the Fed trying to keep inflation under control.

India-centric reasons

While the Fed buzz was said to be one of the main reasons for the bull run, experts also sense some specific India-centric reasons for the general buoyancy in the stock markets and one of them may be the indication of “continued political stability” after the big BJP victory in three key states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Another reason could be the current state of the Indian rupee.

According to reports, the rupee today rebounded by 13 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar in early trade after the greenback weakened in the overseas markets following the Fed outcome.

Notably, the rupee had closed at its all-time low level of 83.40 on Wednesday after retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 5.55% in November, as per reports.

In other words, the rupee reached a new low against the dollar as stock markets hit new all-time highs. Experts say as the rupee went weak, FIIs pumped money in Indian markets. Basically the weakness in rupee allowed them to buy more shares in dollars.

Another reason is also said to be the increased attempts by India to use rupee in global trade—a mark of its geo-political heft.

Earlier this August, India made its first crude oil payment in rupees.

India and the United Arab Emirates started settling bilateral trade in local currencies with Indian Oil Corp making payment to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy in the UAE. The transaction followed one involving the sale of 25kg gold from a UAE gold exporter to a buyer in India at about Rs 128.4 million. According to reports, India is trying to crack similar deals with other countries.

