 The bull on the run—Sensex, Nifty hit record highs : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • The bull on the run—Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
Explainer

The bull on the run—Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

Apart from US Fed Reserve outcome, there seem to be some India-centric reasons as well

The bull on the run—Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

Photo for representation



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, December 14   

Sensex jumped 796.64 points to hit an all-time high of 70,381.24 and Nifty 222.1 points to arrive at its record peak of 21,148.45 on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signalled the possibility of three rate cuts in 2024, according to agency reports.

US Fed effect

Well, not just the Indian benchmark equity indices, markets across the world rallied as the Fed indicated that the tightening of US monetary policy was coming to an end and there could also be a possibility of “lower borrowing costs in 2024”.

No change in the key interest rate for the third straight time indicated that the US Fed Reserve was “likely done raising rates after having imposed the fastest string of increases in four decades to fight painfully high inflation,” as per agency reports.

The Federal Reserve System is the central bank of the United States.

It performs five general functions to promote the effective operation of the US economy and, more generally, the public interest. According to its website, its role includes conducting the nation’s monetary policy to promote maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates in the economy and promoting the stability of the financial system.

Basically the bottom line is that any change in interest rates by the Fed impacts global markets, including in India.

Buoyancy in Indian markets   

A sharp rise in November retail inflation may have acted as a dampener on some days but the Indian benchmark indices hit multiple highs this December, jumping over many milestones ahead of the US Fed meeting. 

Experts say “better-than-expected” job data in the US helped ease pressure on the Fed trying to keep inflation under control.

India-centric reasons

While the Fed buzz was said to be one of the main reasons for the bull run, experts also sense some specific India-centric reasons for the general buoyancy in the stock markets and one of them may be the indication of “continued political stability” after the big BJP victory in three key states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.  

Another reason could be the current state of the Indian rupee.

According to reports, the rupee today rebounded by 13 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar in early trade after the greenback weakened in the overseas markets following the Fed outcome.

Notably, the rupee had closed at its all-time low level of 83.40 on Wednesday after retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 5.55% in November, as per reports.

In other words, the rupee reached a new low against the dollar as stock markets hit new all-time highs. Experts say as the rupee went weak, FIIs pumped money in Indian markets. Basically the weakness in rupee allowed them to buy more shares in dollars.

Another reason is also said to be the increased attempts by India to use rupee in global trade—a mark of its geo-political heft. 

Earlier this August, India made its first crude oil payment in rupees.

India and the United Arab Emirates started settling bilateral trade in local currencies with Indian Oil Corp making payment to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy in the UAE. The transaction followed one involving the sale of 25kg gold from a UAE gold exporter to a buyer in India at about Rs 128.4 million. According to reports, India is trying to crack similar deals with other countries. 

 

#Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

5
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

6
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

7
Chandigarh

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

8
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

9
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

10
Diaspora

India must address US concerns on plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, say 5 Indian-American legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Parliament security breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha destroyed 5 mobile phones before his arrest, say Delhi police

Parliament security breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha destroyed 5 mobile phones before his arrest, say Delhi police

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela