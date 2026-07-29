The Business Innovation Awards & The HRBP Awards 2026

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New Delhi [India], July 29: The Business Innovation Awards are a prestigious platform that recognizes visionary leaders, innovative organizations, and businesses that are driving transformation through excellence, technology, and impactful leadership. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements across industries, honoring individuals and organizations that have set new benchmarks in innovation, business growth, and corporate excellence.

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The HRBP Summit & Awards is a premier leadership platform that brings together CHROs, HR Leaders, HR Business Partners, Talent Leaders, and industry experts to discuss the evolving role of HR in shaping the future of work. Alongside insightful keynote sessions and panel discussions, the awards recognize exceptional HR professionals and organizations for their contributions to people strategy, talent development, digital transformation, and organizational excellence.

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Jury Member:

DR. ANKITA SINGH, Chief People Officer & Board of Directors - Relevance Lab, Founder: HR Association of India, Official Member: Forbes Human Resource Council

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Er. AINDRI JHA, Director, KPMG (GDC Technology Solutions)

BUSINESS INNOVATION AWARDS 2026

WOMEN POWER LISTING

- ARUMUGAM MANIMEKHALAI, Former MD & CEO, Union Bank of India

- POOJA R. AJMERA, Associate Director (Product Marketing), Emeritus

- MUKTA ARORA, Managing Director & Site Head, Astellas Pharma Capability Centre India Pvt. Ltd.

- AFRINA ALAM, Thought Leader, IBM Consulting

- DR SHRADDHA KULKARNI, Human Resource Director, Panaache The Transformation Academy

- AVANI SHAH, Country Leader - India, Atmus Filtration Technologies

- SHRESHTA SHARMA, Country Manager, Work in Finland, Business Finland

- NAMITA BUCHADE

- SURBHEE MISHRA, AI-Powered Marketing Leader

- ASHWINI K T, Associate Director - Design and Research, Vestian Global Workplace Services Pvt. Ltd.

- RITU BAIJAL, Director Corporate Alliances, Shoolini University Online

- RACHANA MUKHERJEE, Director, Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt. Ltd.

- DR. AMISHI ARORA, Director, CIBMRD - Central Institute of Business Management, Research & Development

- SHIVANI BURMAN SHARMA, President - Digital, Medi Assist

-WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD (PR & COMMUNICATION)

NEHA AGARWAL, Vice President, Percept India

-VISIONARY PUBLIC SECTOR LEADER OF THE YEAR

SHRI SHANTANU ROY, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML Limited

-CMO OF THE YEAR

MANOJ JAIN, Sr Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer (Electronics), Reliance Digital

-RISING STAR IN HEALTHCARE AWARD

RISHABH GUPTA, Managing Director, ShardaCare - Healthcity

-WOMEN IN EV LEADERSHIP AWARD

KAUSALYA NANDAKUMAR, CBO, Emerging Mobility Business Unit (VIDA), Hero MotoCorp

-OUTSTANDING MENTOR AND COACH

SHAMANTH SN, Executive Director, EY GDS India

-CSR LEADER OF THE YEAR

JEEVANA KALAKUNTLA, AVP - CSR & Sustainability, Sumadhura Infracon Private Limited

-FUTURE MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY LEADER

SRAVAN APPANA, Chief Executive Officer, Igowise Mobility Private Limited

-PUBLIC SECTOR MARKETING & COMMUNICATION LEADER OF THE YEAR

SHRI TAPASH TALUKDAR, Head -Corporate Communication, BEML Limited

-INDUSTRY ACADEMIA COLLABORATION LEADER OF THE YEAR

SHAMANTH SN, Executive Director, EY GDS India

-WORLD CLASS HEALTHCARE EXCELLENCE AWARD

ShardaCare - Healthcity

-INNOVATIONS IN CSR PRACTICES

Silox India Private Limited

-BEST CONSUMER DURABLE BRAND OF THE YEAR

Haier India

-EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

Sumadhura Nirman Shatha Shaatham, Government School Academic Excellence Programme, Sumadhura Foundation

-BEST INNOVATION IN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

153.6V 35kWh and 307.2V 32kWh pack in same dimensional space for e-buses, commercial vehicle fleet, Off-road vehicles - Replus Engitech Private Limited

- BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

VIDA, Powered by Hero MotoCorp

- MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN MARKETING

Tech Dost & Tech Unfiltered - Reliance Digital

- COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EXCELLENCE AWARD

Lulu Mall - Bengaluru

- BEST PERFORMING PSU OF THE YEAR

BEML Limited

- BEST MARKETING DEPARTMENT

Reliance Digital

- BEST PRESCHOOL CHAIN OF THE YEAR

Peas in Pod Preschool

- BEST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Haier Desert Rose Super Heavy Duty AI Air Conditioner

- INFRASTRUCTURE & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AWARD

Bhoganahalli GLPS School Reconstruction & Sustainable Maintenance Programme - Sumadhura Infracon Private Ltd. (Sumadhura)

- EV INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

51.2V 16.1kWh battery pack with higher range of capacity L3/L5 passenger and last mile delivery commercial fleet - Replus Engitech Private Limited

- BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

2 Mins Ki Diwali - Reliance Digital

- BEST CSR PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Hunger Eradication and Happy Education Integrated Project - Silox India Private Limited

- BEST PRODUCT INNOVATION IN KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Linea Gas stove - TTK Prestige Limited

- SMART INFRASTRUCTURE IN EDUCATION AWARD

Delhi Public School Bangalore East

- PHARMA QUALITY EXCELLENCE AWARD

Micro Labs Limited

- INDIA'S MOST INNOVATIVE LIGHT EV COMPANY

Igowise Mobility Private Limited

- MOST INNOVATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Tech Dost & Tech Unfiltered - Reliance Digital

- TRAILBLAZER MALL OF THE YEAR

SGS Mall

- BEST EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Tata wiron demo fencing campaign at 500+ counters

- PRODUCT INNOVATION & DESIGN EXCELLENCE

Haier Spartan AI Tower Air Conditioner

- INFRASTRUCTURE PSU OF THE YEAR

BEML Limited

- HEALTHCARE IMPACT AWARD

Transport Aarogyam Kendra - HDB Financial Services Limited

- EXCELLENCE IN MULTISPECIALTY HEALTHCARE AWARD

KIMS Hospitals,Thane

- AWARD FOR REGIONAL CAMPAIGN

Daaker Saaj - Reliance Digital

- BEST PUBLIC SECTOR WORKPLACE CULTURE

BEML Limited

- BEST INNOVATION IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

Haier M92 Series QD-Mini LED 4K Television

- OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS AUTOMATION

Sun Narula Group

- BEST EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER

VIDA, Powered by Hero MotoCorp

- RETAILER OF THE YEAR (CDIT)

Reliance Digital

- PUBLIC SECTOR INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

BEML Limited

- WASTE MANAGEMENT INNOVATION

Trash Shield - HDB Financial Services Limited

- SMART APPLIANCE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Haier F11 Front Load Washing Machine Series

- BEST SHOPPING MALL

Lulu Mall - Bengaluru

- BEST INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Every kind of cook - TTK Prestige Limited

- MOST INNOVATIVE SHOPPING MALL

Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore

- BEST USE OF AI IN MARKETING

Unstoppable Spirit. Unstoppable Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day Case Deck) - Reliance Digital

- RETAIL MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

2 Mins Ki Diwali - Reliance Digital

THE HRBP AWARDS 2026

- CEO OF THE YEAR

DR JOSEPH MANICKARAJ, Chief Executive Officer, ITK Group of Companies

- BEST TALENT MANAGEMENT LEADER

SONU KUMAR GUPTA, Founder and CHRO, Coders Brain Technology Pvt. Ltd.

- HRBP OF THE YEAR

DIPESH GANGRADE, Principal HRBP (People & Culture Leader), WorldEmp India Private Limited

- WOMEN IMPACT IN HR AWARD

BHAVYA SHARMA, Vice President - HR, Zepto

- HRBP OF THE YEAR

DURGESH KUMAR PATEL, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- INSPIRING HR EXCELLENCE AWARD

SRINIVAS KUCHIMANCHI, General Manager HR - Admin & Security, HFCL Limited

- HRBP OF THE YEAR

VENKATRAMAN N, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- PEOPLE STRATEGY LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

P NAGESWARA RAO, Sr. HR & Admin Specialist, Mega Power & Energy Sector

- LEADING PRACTICES IN LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT

[24]7.ai

- HRBP OF THE YEAR

SNEHA R HEGDE, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- INSPIRING HR EXCELLENCE AWARD

ASHUTOSH DOLKE, GM HR, Kohinoor Group

- HRBP RISING STAR AWARD

ASHITA BHANDARI, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- HRBP OF THE YEAR

PAROMITA BHATTACHARJEE, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

- BEST LEADING PRACTICES IN LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

- PEOPLE STRATEGY LEADER OF THE YEAR

DR JUDE XAVIER, Senior Director - Human Resources, Omega Healthcare

- HR TEAM OF THE YEAR

Pace Digitek Limited

HRBP OF THE YEAR

VRUSHABH SURESHRAO GHEWARE, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.

TALENT ACQUISITION LEADER

PANKAJ KUSHWAHA, Associate Director - Talent Attraction, KANINI Software Solutions

CONGRATULATION to all the award winners.

R.S.V.P.

Ishant

+91 88507 67403

ishant@thebusinessinnovationawards.com

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