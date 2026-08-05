The Chronicle Factory announces a new commercial feature film

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: The Chronicle Factory has officially announced a new commercial feature film, marking an important addition to the company's growing production slate.

Advertisement

The announcement was made at The Chronicle Factory's office in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, in the presence of members of the company's leadership and creative teams.

Advertisement

The upcoming commercial feature film will build upon The Chronicle Factory's work across film, digital media, publishing and other creative formats. The project is being developed as a large-scale cinematic production intended to connect with a broad commercial audience while maintaining a strong creative identity.

The project is being led by Manoj Kumar, Managing Director; Ethan Sonawane, Chief Operating Officer; Calton Pereira, Founder and Producer; and Vandan Sarvaiya, Chief Creative Officer, alongside The Chronicle Factory's wider creative and production teams.

Advertisement

"This announcement represents an important moment for The Chronicle Factory. We are pleased to formally announce this commercial feature film and begin introducing the project to the industry and the public. Our focus is to create an engaging and professionally executed cinematic experience for audiences," said Manoj Kumar, Managing Director.

Calton Pereira, Founder and Producer, added:

"A commercial feature film requires a strong story, a clear creative vision and the collective commitment of many talented individuals. This announcement reflects our confidence in the project and the team working to bring it to life. We look forward to revealing more details at the appropriate time."

The company has not yet disclosed the film's title, director, cast, genre, storyline, technical crew, production partners, distribution strategy or anticipated release schedule.

According to The Chronicle Factory, these details will be announced gradually through the company's official communication channels once the relevant arrangements have been finalised.

Further announcements regarding the commercial feature film, including its title, cast, creative team, production schedule and release plans, will be shared in due course. Until then, any information circulated outside The Chronicle Factory's official channels should be treated as unconfirmed.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)