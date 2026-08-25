The Chronicle Factory Leadership Spotted at Ramoji Film City Weeks After New Feature Film Announcement

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25: The Chronicle Factory has sparked fresh speculation within film industry circles after members of its senior leadership were spotted leaving Ramoji Film City yesterday, August 24, just weeks after the production company announced its new commercial feature film.

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The company's Managing Director, Manoj Kumar, was seen leaving the renowned production complex in a car. Eyewitnesses also reported seeing Chief Operating Officer Ethan Sonawane, Chief Creative Officer Vandan Sarvaiya and newly appointed Chief of Cinematography Aaron Jagadale accompanying him.

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The presence of executives responsible for management, operations, creative direction and cinematography has raised questions about whether The Chronicle Factory has entered an important stage of preparation for its forthcoming production.

As one of India's most prominent filmmaking destinations, Ramoji Film City offers elaborate sets, sound stages, outdoor locations, production facilities and technical infrastructure. The leadership team's visit could potentially be connected to location scouting, visual development, logistical planning or preliminary production discussions surrounding the company's recently announced feature film.

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The timing makes the sighting particularly significant. A coordinated visit involving four senior decision-makers at a major film-production facility appears to indicate focused planning rather than a routine professional engagement.

Jagadale's presence is especially noteworthy, as his appointment marks a new phase for The Chronicle Factory's cinematography department following the departure of former Chief of Cinematography Rahul Trimukhe in July 2026. The company also recently underwent another senior leadership transition when Fardin Shaikh concluded his tenure as Chief Strategy Officer in August 2026.

The Ramoji Film City sighting therefore comes at a crucial moment, as The Chronicle Factory moves forward with a refreshed leadership structure while preparing for its next phase of production activity.

At the centre of the company's filmmaking direction is Calton Pereira, Founder and Producer of The Chronicle Factory. Pereira was not among the executives reportedly seen leaving Ramoji Film City, adding another layer of intrigue to the visit. The team may have been conducting an initial creative and technical assessment for the producer or advancing a production strategy already approved under his direction.

The Chronicle Factory has kept significant details about its newly announced commercial feature film including its title, cast, director, filming locations and production schedule closely guarded. The lack of information, combined with the appearance of its senior leadership at Ramoji Film City, has intensified curiosity surrounding the project.

Was the team evaluating the studio's locations and production facilities? Were discussions underway for a possible production collaboration? Or is The Chronicle Factory preparing to reveal a larger development connected to the film?

For now, one question continues to gain momentum: Will Ramoji Film City become the production base for The Chronicle Factory's upcoming commercial feature film?

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