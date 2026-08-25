DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / The Chronicle Factory Leadership Spotted at Ramoji Film City Weeks After New Feature Film Announcement

The Chronicle Factory Leadership Spotted at Ramoji Film City Weeks After New Feature Film Announcement

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:13 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25: The Chronicle Factory has sparked fresh speculation within film industry circles after members of its senior leadership were spotted leaving Ramoji Film City yesterday, August 24, just weeks after the production company announced its new commercial feature film.

Advertisement

The company's Managing Director, Manoj Kumar, was seen leaving the renowned production complex in a car. Eyewitnesses also reported seeing Chief Operating Officer Ethan Sonawane, Chief Creative Officer Vandan Sarvaiya and newly appointed Chief of Cinematography Aaron Jagadale accompanying him.

Advertisement

The presence of executives responsible for management, operations, creative direction and cinematography has raised questions about whether The Chronicle Factory has entered an important stage of preparation for its forthcoming production.

As one of India's most prominent filmmaking destinations, Ramoji Film City offers elaborate sets, sound stages, outdoor locations, production facilities and technical infrastructure. The leadership team's visit could potentially be connected to location scouting, visual development, logistical planning or preliminary production discussions surrounding the company's recently announced feature film.

Advertisement

The timing makes the sighting particularly significant. A coordinated visit involving four senior decision-makers at a major film-production facility appears to indicate focused planning rather than a routine professional engagement.

Jagadale's presence is especially noteworthy, as his appointment marks a new phase for The Chronicle Factory's cinematography department following the departure of former Chief of Cinematography Rahul Trimukhe in July 2026. The company also recently underwent another senior leadership transition when Fardin Shaikh concluded his tenure as Chief Strategy Officer in August 2026.

The Ramoji Film City sighting therefore comes at a crucial moment, as The Chronicle Factory moves forward with a refreshed leadership structure while preparing for its next phase of production activity.

At the centre of the company's filmmaking direction is Calton Pereira, Founder and Producer of The Chronicle Factory. Pereira was not among the executives reportedly seen leaving Ramoji Film City, adding another layer of intrigue to the visit. The team may have been conducting an initial creative and technical assessment for the producer or advancing a production strategy already approved under his direction.

The Chronicle Factory has kept significant details about its newly announced commercial feature film including its title, cast, director, filming locations and production schedule closely guarded. The lack of information, combined with the appearance of its senior leadership at Ramoji Film City, has intensified curiosity surrounding the project.

Was the team evaluating the studio's locations and production facilities? Were discussions underway for a possible production collaboration? Or is The Chronicle Factory preparing to reveal a larger development connected to the film?

For now, one question continues to gain momentum: Will Ramoji Film City become the production base for The Chronicle Factory's upcoming commercial feature film?

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts