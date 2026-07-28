The Circle.Work Expands into South India with its First Bengaluru Centre

HT Syndication

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28: The Circle.Work (TCW), the premium flexible workspace, has expanded into South India with the launch of its first Bengaluru centre in Koramangala. Known for its hospitality-led workspaces and founder-focused ecosystem, the opening marks another milestone in the company's national growth strategy, building on its established presence across Delhi NCR, Dehradun and Goa.

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Situated in one of India's most vibrant startup and technology hubs, the 30,000 sq. ft. Koramangala centre, with a capacity for over 500 professionals, is designed for founders, enterprises, consultants and independent professionals seeking premium flexible workspace supported by a thriving business community. Members enjoy seamless access to every The Circle.Work location across India, enabling them to work across multiple cities.

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Beyond flexible workspace, members gain access to The Circle: Founders Club, The Circle.Work's cross-border startup accelerator, designed to help ambitious companies scale faster through go-to-market strategy, strategic mentorship, B2B partnerships, investor and corporate connections, fundraising support, business services, and soft-landing opportunities across more than 18 international markets. Together, The Circle.Work and The Circle: Founders Club provide founders with an integrated platform to work, connect, scale and expand globally.

The Bengaluru centre has also partnered with Jamie Oliver Pizzeria, reinforcing The Circle.Work's hospitality-led philosophy of workplace design. The collaboration reflects the company's belief that exceptional workplaces should inspire productivity while fostering collaboration, networking and meaningful conversations beyond traditional offices.

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"Bengaluru has long been one of India's most dynamic entrepreneurial and technology ecosystems, making it a natural choice for our expansion into South India," said Rajiv Bathla, CEO, The Circle.Work. "Our vision extends beyond creating premium workspaces. Through The Circle: Founders Club, we're building a cross-border startup accelerator that helps founders access customers, capital, strategic partnerships and global markets. The launch of our Koramangala centre is the first step in our broader South India growth strategy, with Chennai and Hyderabad firmly in our expansion pipeline."

The Bengaluru launch builds on the momentum of The Circle.Work's expanding network, which today serves founders, enterprises and independent professionals through premium flexible workspaces, curated business programming and a growing national community.

Memberships for the Koramangala centre are now open.

To explore membership options, schedule a tour or enquire about corporate workspace solutions, visit www.thecircle.work.

Founders interested in joining The Circle: Founders Club can learn more or apply at www.thecirclefc.com.

About The Circle.Work

The Circle.Work, powered by Hunch Ventures, is one of India's leading premium flexible workspace brands, offering hospitality-led workspaces designed for enterprises, startups, founders and professionals. With centres across Delhi NCR, Dehradun, Goa and Bengaluru, The Circle.Work combines premium workspaces with The Circle: Founders Club, its cross-border startup accelerator, creating an integrated ecosystem that enables businesses to work, connect, scale and expand globally.

Media Contact

Nishtha Malhotra

Head - Sales

Email: nishtha.m@thecircle.work

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