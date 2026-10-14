The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Celebrates 63 Years with Make It Yours

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 14: For 63 years, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® has celebrated coffee and tea made your way. Now, the brand is turning up the creativity with Make It Yours — a 63rd Anniversary campaign inviting customers to embrace their individuality, experiment with flavor and make every cup their own.

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The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® was founded in 1963 with the belief that everyone deserves to find their own flavor. Make It Yours is the 2026 expression of that founding ethos. Everyone has their own coffee and tea rituals, preferences, and quirks — and this campaign celebrates that personal connection, fusing CBTL's heritage of craft with exciting new flavor combinations that customers can make uniquely theirs.

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"Make It Yours" will unfold across three phases:

Kindling Brand Love

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The campaign opens by placing the people who have shaped The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® at the heart of the celebration. Loyal customers, baristas and creative collaborators are invited to share personal stories and cherished memories, exploring their unique relationships with the brand.

Global artists are also joining the celebrations — sharing their favorite brews, personal stories and the unexpected places they find creative inspiration. From a familiar cup to in-store sparks of creativity, these stories illuminate how The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® becomes part of each person's own creative journey. When you Find Your Flavor, it becomes more than what you drink — it becomes a source of inspiration.

Sharing The Love

The campaign then invites a new generation to show what Make It Yours means to them, with creators and influencers sharing their own #MakeItYours stories across social platforms.

Whether it's a classic drink, a personal go-to order, or an On The Rocks creation built from a uniquely personal combination of Crème Crowns, Espresso Shots and Flavor Boosts — there is no single right way to Make It Yours. CBTL's 63rd Anniversary is a celebration of the freedom to choose, customize, experiment and create something entirely your own.

Celebrating Together

The campaign culminates by bringing the entire Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® community together — inviting guests to create and share their own Make It Yours stories. Through social storytelling and in-store activations, guests can celebrate their personal CBTL rituals, discover the craft behind the brand, and create new memories of their own.

Celebrating 63 Years

The celebration does not stop at the cup. Throughout the campaign, customers can get their hands on a collection of limited-edition artist-designed 63rd anniversary merchandise — including patches, keychain straps and tote bags — all designed to be personalized and truly made their own.

When craft meets creativity, the possibilities are endless. Find Your Flavor and Make It Yours.

Keep up with the campaign on:

US Instagram Page

Malaysia Instagram Page

https://cbtl.com/makeityours

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Headquartered in Asia and a proud member of the Jollibee Group, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house. With a legacy that began in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® now operates in over 1,200 locations across more than 20 countries. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors, both in our cafés and at home.

For more information, visit https://corporate.thecoffeebeanandtealeaf.com.

Contact: Global Communications, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, GlobalComms@coffeebean.com

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