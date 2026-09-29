The Cost of Paint Damage in India: Why More Car Owners Are Choosing Car Paint Protection

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: A car's paint can take damage long before an owner notices it. A pebble kicked up on the highway. A scrape while reversing out of a society parking spot. Dust and grit create micro-scratches every time the car is wiped down or washed. None of these feels significant in the moment. But add them up over two or three years, and the cost can become very real, not just in terms of appearance, but also through repair bills and potential impact on resale value.

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Why Paint Damage Costs More Than It Looks Like It Should

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Touch-up paint jobs, panel repaints and buffing sessions are often treated as routine maintenance. In reality, these interventions may not fully restore the original factory finish, and they may need to be repeated as new damage appears.

"Most car owners only think about their paint when the damage is already visible," says Anckur Sama, founder and CEO of Aegis Films and CarzSpa Detailing Studios. "By that point they're paying to fix something that could have been prevented for a lesser cost."

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Repainting can also affect a car's resale value. Buyers and dealers may be able to identify when a panel has been repainted, and this can influence how the vehicle is assessed during valuation. What initially appears to be a simple cosmetic repair can therefore create an additional cost when the vehicle is eventually sold.

The Shift Toward Paint Protection Films

This is one reason paint protection film (PPF) is being considered by a growing number of car owners in India. Instead of repairing paint damage after it occurs, PPF creates a physical barrier over the vehicle's original paint, helping protect it from impacts and everyday surface damage.

"We're seeing a change in mindset," Anckur explains. "Car owners used to think of detailing as something you do to fix a problem. Now more of them are thinking about it as something you do to avoid one."

A quality PPF coating for cars is designed to help absorb the impact of stone chips, resist everyday scratches and protect the underlying paint from road debris and other common sources of surface damage. Over time, this can reduce the need for frequent touch-ups, repaints and paint correction work.

Why the Right PPF and Installation Matter

Not all paint protection films perform in the same way, and installation quality can be just as important as the film itself. Poorly installed PPF can trap dirt, lift at the edges or fail to bond properly, compromising both its appearance and protective performance.

This is where Aegis Films' range of PPF, including its XG Series options, is paired with installation through the CarzSpa network. Rather than treating PPF as a one-time product sale, Aegis Films positions it as part of an ongoing protection plan, one that accounts for the vehicle, the owner's driving conditions and how the car is used day-to-day.

"Prevention will always be more cost-effective than correction", Anckur adds. "That's the message we want more car owners in India to understand before the damage is already done."

With CarzSpa detailing studios and Aegis PPF now present across 150+ locations in 80+ cities, car paint protection is becoming an increasingly accessible choice for car owners who want to protect both their vehicle's finish and its long-term value.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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