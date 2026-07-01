The Dentist Brings Cashless Dental Treatment to Electronic City, Bengaluru -- Now Accepting MediBuddy Insurance Across 3 Branches

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: The Dentist, a leading dental clinic in Electronic City, Bengaluru, today announced cashless dental treatment through its insurance partnership with MediBuddy, making quality dental care more accessible for residents and IT professionals across Electronic City. Now serving over 10,000 patients with a 4.9-star Google rating from 1K+ verified reviews, the multi-specialty clinic offers cashless treatment and zero-cost EMI across its three branches -- Phase 1, Phase 2, and Neeladri Road.

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Patients searching for an affordable dentist in Electronic City can now access advanced treatment without large upfront payments. Through MediBuddy cashless dental treatment, eligible patients receive direct insurance settlement, while zero-cost EMI options on dental implants and major procedures remove cost as a barrier to essential care.

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"Dental health should never be delayed because of cost or paperwork," said a spokesperson for The Dentist. "Our MediBuddy cashless facility means patients in Electronic City can walk in, receive specialist care from our team, and focus on their recovery -- not their bills."

A Complete Dental Clinic in Electronic City -- Under One Roof

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The Dentist operates a multi-specialist model bringing orthodontists, implantologists, and cosmetic dentists together at every branch. High-demand services for patients across Electronic City and Bengaluru include:

- Dental Implants in Electronic City -- permanent, natural-feeling tooth replacement with EMI options

- Painless Root Canal Treatment (RCT) -- single-visit treatment using modern rotary systems

- Clear Aligners & Braces -- for patients of all ages

- Laser Teeth Whitening -- visible results in a single session

- Smile Design & Veneers -- complete smile makeovers

- Laser Gum Treatment & Dental Crowns

- Emergency Dental Care in Electronic City -- same-day walk-in slots

Every branch features state-of-the-art technology, sterilised instruments, and strict infection-control protocols, backed by the clinic's painless treatment promise through advanced anaesthesia.

Why Patients Choose The Dentist in Electronic City

The clinic has built its reputation as one of the most trusted dental clinics in Electronic City through consistent results -- from full-mouth rehabilitations and All-On-4 implant restorations to teeth alignment and professional whitening. With cashless MediBuddy treatment, flexible EMI, and same-day appointments, The Dentist makes premium dental care both accessible and affordable.

Appointments can be booked online, by phone, via WhatsApp, or by walk-in across all three Electronic City branches.

About The Dentist

The Dentist is a premium multi-specialty dental clinic in Electronic City, Bengaluru, operating three branches -- Phase 1, Phase 2, and Neeladri Road. Trusted by 10,000+ patients with a 4.9-star Google rating, the clinic combines advanced dental technology, an expert multi-specialist team, MediBuddy cashless treatment, and zero-cost EMI to deliver accessible, high-quality care. The Dentist is committed to making confident, healthy smiles attainable for everyone in Electronic City.

Website:https://thedentistindia.in

Phone: +91 99726 26100

Locations: Electronic City Phase 1, Phase 2 & Neeladri Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Media Contact:

The Dentist

Phone: +91 99726 26100

Email:thedentistpriya@gmail.com

Website: https://thedentistindia.in

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